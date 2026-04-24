Browns' Spencer Fano pick proves Todd Monken's genius is taking hold

The genius of new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is quickly taking root.

The Browns ended a lengthy process of searching for their next head coach this offseason by hiring Monken, and frankly, that move was met with a lot of skepticism and outright criticism by many in the football media world. Monken might not have won the Browns any offseason popularity contests, but there's one thing everyone knows to be true about the teams he's part of: They're going to run the ball and be physical up front.

The 2026 offseason has been all the proof anyone needs that the genius of Monken's philosophy is taking root in Cleveland, and the Spencer Fano pick feels a lot like the final stone of the Infinity Gauntlet being put into place.

Cleveland Browns' Spencer Fano pick completes offseason overhaul of offensive line

Here's what FanSided NFL Draft expert Mike Luciano had to say about Fano in the pre-draft process:

"Fano has some questions surrounding his ability to play tackle in the pros, as some think he's better suited at guard. No matter where he plays, Fano is going to give whomever drafts him a premium athlete with some of the best pass protection tape you'll see in this draft. Teams that like to get linemen on the move in the running game will love Fano, as his mobility shines when compared to some of the other top tackles in this class."



- Mike Luciano

We know the Browns are going to be focusing on getting more physical in the running game this season, and this analysis from Luciano only amplifies that. Fano can be one of the Browns' best "five" up front, wherever they envision him.

They already traded for Tytus Howard this offseason and brought in Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson to help fortify the offensive line. Fano's athleticism and nasty demeanor are going to give them another really important piece as they ripped that unit down to the studs this offseason.

The quickest way to raise the floor of a football team, no matter what level you're talking about, is to raise the floor of the trenches on both sides of the ball. For Monken, we've seen him do that in his last two stops with the Georgia Bulldogs and Baltimore Ravens, where they absolutely bullied teams on the ground.

This Cleveland team already had an elite defense, but now you've got an offensive line — on paper, at least — that looks like it has the potential to be something special.