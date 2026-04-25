Browns may have landed the most 'unique' WR prospect in Denzel Boston

The Cleveland Browns are making the most of strengthening their offense in the early stages of the 2026 NFL Draft. With their 39th overall pick, the Browns selected Denzel Boston, a wide receiver from Washington. It was the second wide receiver that Cleveland took in as many picks as they took wide receiver KC Concepcion from Texas A&M on Thursday at pick No. 24 overall.

With the selection of Spencer Fano, the likely new left tackle for the Browns' offensive line at the No. 9 pick, the team is certainly building a much stronger offensive unit for the upcoming season. These moves will certainly help the quarterback, Shedeur Sanders or veteran Deshaun Watson, giving them some new weapons to throw the football to along with a new protector in the pocket.

For Boston and the Browns, it could be another great fit. Boston is a big wide receiver standing about 6-foot-4 and has great skill at winning jump balls thrown his way. He has good speed off the ball and the ability to separate from his opponents. He's been compared to current Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for how he plays the position.

In his time at Washington, he tallied 132 receptions for 1,781 yards and had 20 touchdowns. During this past season, Boston grabbed 62 passes for 881 yards and had 11 touchdowns. In Washington's recent LA Bowl win back in December, Boston was dynamite, catching six passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. That score was a 78-yard catch and run to the house.

Denzel Boston’s rare size-speed combination is what sets him apart

Boston's ability to stretch the field, but also be able to sit down on shorter routes and use his size to fight off defenders in those smaller windows, makes him a very promising addition for a Cleveland team quickly building a stronger offense. In analyzing Boston, FanSided colleague Marcus Mosher said this of him:

“Boston is a big-bodied possession receiver who moves extremely well for a player of his size. While he doesn’t have top-end speed, he gets in and out of his breaks with ease. Boston was also used as a punt returner at Washington, which shows just how fluid he is with the ball in his hands. He might be best suited for the slot at the next level, but his size and ball skills make him a unique prospect.”

The Browns had 16 receiving touchdowns and only averaged 9.8 yards per reception a season ago. That placed them in the bottom tier of teams in those offensive categories. Adding Boston into the mix, along with Concepcion, in this draft, should help Cleveland improve tremendously in those areas. Cocepcion averaged 15.1 yards per reception last season at Texas A&M. Boston averaged 14.2 yards per reception.

Considering the Browns hadn't drafted a first-round wide receiver since Corey Coleman back in the 2016 NFL Draft, that they now took Concepcion in the first round and then Boston at the start of the second round should give Browns Nation a bit more hope than usual.