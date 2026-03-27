Browns may need this Day 2 corner more than fans realize

There’s been a lot of discussion about the Cleveland Browns' approach in the first round of this year's NFL draft. They have pick Nos. 6 and 24, and everyone seems to be focused on what the Browns are going to do with those selections.

Understandably, the top of the draft is very important to a team's success. However, it’s also important for teams to hit on their picks in the following rounds. In Cleveland’s case, they have nine total picks. Their first pick of the second round is No. 39. Recently, ESPN reporter Field Yates mocked Brandon Cisse, a cornerback from South Carolina, to the Browns in that spot.

In his review of Cisse, Yates suggests that the Browns have a need at cornerback opposite Denzel Ward. Currently, Cleveland only has six cornerbacks on the roster. That includes Ward, Tyson Campbell, Dom Jones, Tre Avery, D’Angelo Ross, and Myles Harden.

Campbell came to the team midseason in a trade that sent Greg Newsome II to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Newsome was a first-round pick of the Browns back in 2021 at pick No. 26. Campbell excelled last season after the trade, while Newsome puttered out and recently signed as a free agent with the New York Giants to try and rejuvenate his career.

While the Browns have relied on their defense over the last several years, there has been a concern with their secondary personnel. Ward is the veteran corner of the group, but he has an injury history, especially with concussions.

Cleveland needs to find players who are going to help strengthen their overall squad, and be on the field consistently. Cisse could be that guy.

The Browns’ cornerback situation may not be as stable as it looks

Coming into this draft, Cisse is ranked among the best cornerbacks in this year's draft. Many analysts list him as being the fourth or fifth-best cornerback on the board. He’s a lanky 6-footer and has great athleticism and plays best in man-to-man coverages, but is comfortable in various defensive schemes. He has also done well in stopping the run. He’s got a lot to learn at the NFL level, but his upside is clear.

Cisse grew up watching Jaycee Horn, the current CB of the Carolina Panthers who also played at South Carolina. It made sense then that Cisse wanted to go play for the Gamecocks, but he wasn't recruited by his dream school. Instead, he was offered a scholarship from North Carolina State and played there for his first two college seasons. He then played this past year with South Carolina. For his college career, he recorded 65 tackles, had 10 pass deflections, and had two interceptions.

Historically, Cleveland has taken cornerbacks in the mid-to-late rounds, especially on general manager Andrew Berry’s watch. Cleveland took Harden in the 2024 draft in the seventh round. In 2023 the Browns took Cameron Mitchell in the fifth round. A year before that, Cleveland drafted Martin Emerson in the third round at pick No. 68.

Cleveland rarely drafts corners in the very early rounds. However, they did draft All-Pro Joe Haden at pick No. 7 back in 2010 and Justin Gilbert at pick No. 8 in 2014. In 2019, Greedy Williams was drafted at pick No. 46 in the second round.

With the team really needing depth and talent at the corner position for the upcoming campaign, taking a player like Cisse makes a lot of sense. He is a solid corner who has dreamed of playing in the NFL and has the talent and skill set to take that next step. He's only 20 years old, and the potential is strong.

A year ago, the Browns took linebacker Carson Schwesinger from UCLA, who was a walk-on there, with their No. 33 pick to start the second round of the draft. Many fans were suspicious of the move at first, but found out quickly they had a star on their hands.

With many moving parts in the Browns' secondary this offseason, along with the health of Ward, the team really needs depth in the secondary. Players like Cisse, who have worked hard on their craft and have the support of current NFL stars, like Horn, don't come around every day. Cleveland would be smart to consider him as one of their draft picks.