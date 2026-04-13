Browns may not miss Jim Schwartz as much as fans expect

In the shuffle of the Cleveland Browns head coaching search back in January, there was an obvious dilemma hiding in plain sight that would come to a head once a decision was made. By giving highly respected defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz true consideration for the top job, the Browns risked alienating him if they chose to go another direction. The Browns were between a rock and a hard place — Schwartz deserved to be a candidate, and would've likely been disgruntled had he not been interviewed anyway.

Alas, the Browns opted for Todd Monken, and the predictable happened. Schwartz chose to take a sabbatical for the 2026 season while still under contract, rather than work for a team that had chosen someone else over him for their top job. Despite apparent attempts by owner Jimmy Haslam to massage his ego and coax a return, it was all for naught.

This forced Monken to find a new defensive coordinator. After an exhaustive search, the Browns wound up hiring Mike Rutenberg. Rutenberg was previously the Falcons' defensive pass game coordinator, his most recent stop in a 22-year coaching career (including 16 at the NFL level).

Starting cornerback Tyson Campbell, a surprise trade acquisition in 2025, appears eager to reassure Browns fans that they're in good hands with Rutenberg, who clearly made a strong first impression during Phase 1 of the offseason workout program.

"[Rutenberg], off rip, he brings a lot of energy, a lot of passion,” Campbell told reporters in Berea. “And that’s what you want out of a D-coordinator, a guy that brings a lot of energy and passion to the group and all about team camaraderie, 11 guys playing as one on the field and rooting for each other. You bring in that type of positive energy into a room, it’s so addictive."

Tyson Campbell’s early praise suggests the Browns’ defense is in good hands

Besides the fact that he's coached in similar schemes, Rutenberg seems to represent something of a change from the old guard.

While Schwartz had no shortage of supporters among Browns defenders — and you can't argue with his success — embedded in Campbell's comments is perhaps the implication that Schwartz wasn't as much of a player's coach in Cleveland. When discussing the contagiousness of his passion and positivity, as well as the ability of players to open up, fans may wonder if that was a welcome change from the culture Schwartz instilled over his three years on the job.

Some may argue that the results speak for themselves, and that whether a player is buddy-buddy with his coach or not, the success on the field is what matters. That's a fair take to have. If the Browns' defense starts hemorrhaging points and yards when 2026 kicks off, few will care how passionate the coach is. It's the reality of the ruthless NFL business. What matters is winning, and everything else is secondary.

Nonetheless, Browns fans should take some solace in the fact that Todd Monken didn't come into town trying to reinvent the wheel. Instead of tearing down even the successful parts of the organization like some of his ego-driven contemporaries, he opted for familiarity. What's more, he was willing to check his own ego and retain several assistants who were brought on board by Kevin Stefanski.

Initially, fans may have wished Jim Schwartz could have that same humility. As current developments go, maybe his loss won't be that bad after all.