Browns might need to call the Chiefs to solve a sneaky roster need

The Cleveland Browns have gone to great lengths to revamp their offense this offseason. While the quarterback situation remains a question mark, the front office has done extensive work to give Todd Monken the weapons he needs in his first year with the organization.

That said, the Browns could still use some help on defense. New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg should have the majority of his starters already locked in, but the Browns don't have much depth in the secondary.

Considering that, the Browns could turn their sights to the Kansas City Chiefs, as they may have a logjam at cornerback. As Bleacher Report's Moe Moton pointed out, they might be open to trading Kristian Fulton for a late 2027 draft pick, which could create a situation for Cleveland to monitor during training camp.

"Assuming rookie first-rounder Mansoor Delane starts on the boundary, Nohl Williams, L'Jarius Sneed and Fulton will battle for the No. 2 spot. A third-round pick from the 2025 draft, Williams has upside. Sneed is back for his second stint in Kansas City and has experience in Steve Spagnuolo's system," wrote Moton.

Kristian Fulton could solve a hidden Browns need on defense

Fulton's first year with the Chiefs was a disappointment. Injuries limited him to just eight games. That said, the advanced numbers were more than encouraging, even in a small sample size.

Fulton played 208 defensive snaps, but he held opposing quarterbacks to a 55.6 percent completion percentage. He gave up 10 receptions on 18 targets for 144 yards and zero touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus, holding opposing quarterbacks to an 81.3 passer rating. He also had six pass breakups.

The Browns are more than set at cornerback with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, but they don't have that much depth behind them. They can't afford to be one injury away from a potential disaster on the boundary.

Also, while the Browns and Ward have said all the right things about extending their partnership, we've seen how quickly things can change in this line of business. As such, Fulton could provide some much-needed insurance as an experienced backup.

As things stand now, the Browns have Dom Jones, D'Angelo Ross, Tre Avery, Anthony Kendall, Nate Evans, and Tyron Herring as potential backup options. Granted, spending nearly $10 million a year on a backup is far from ideal, but Fulton might be the most realistic option right now.

The Browns have 11 draft picks in 2027, including two in the final round. They can definitely afford to part ways with a late-round pick to get a former second-rounder in his physical prime, even if he comes with some durability concerns and a steep salary.