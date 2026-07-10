3 former Browns who still make too much sense for Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have done an outstanding job of putting together their 2026 roster. However, even though they've improved their team, they still have some clear issues to address.

Of course, the quarterback situation is their biggest question mark. That has been the franchise's Achilles heel for most of its history, and we've already explored the former Browns quarterbacks who could help this team right now.

But what about other positions? What about former Browns who are still active and would be seamless fits for this roster?

Let's break it down — not counting Myles Garrett or any of the players who left the team this offseason.

Cleveland still has a few roster holes these familiar faces could fill

Kevin Zeitler

The Browns revamped the offensive line this offseason, but some doubts remain. Zion Johnson hasn't necessarily been the most reliable throughout his career, and Teven Jenkins, while solid, might be better suited for a backup role.

Enter Kevin Zeitler.

While not a superstar, Zeitler is the true definition of reliability. He's a plug-and-play guard who excels in pass protection and is coming off a strong season with the Tennessee Titans. Even if it's only for insurance, Zeitler is a disciplined and proven veteran who can at least hold down the fort while the Browns figure things out up front with their many new additions.

The Browns gave Johnson a lucrative contract, though, so that's unlikely to happen. Still, if he struggles early in the season, they can't afford to stick with him just because of his big salary.

Nick Chubb

This one might be just for nostalgia's sake. That said, all teams need veteran glue guys who can help weather the storm in the locker room when things get tough. That's definitely Nick Chubb.

Football-wise, the Browns should be just fine with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson leading the way. Of course, Chubb could still carve out a role as a goal-line specialist, and he'd be an upgrade over Raheim Sanders and Ahmani Marshall.

Chubb should've never left, and he probably would have accepted a lesser role just to stay with the team that drafted him. He'll return to retire a Brown someday, but what if they give him a couple of carries a game rather than just a one-day contract?

Jadeveon Clowney

The Browns traded the best pass rusher in the league, and while there's no such thing as replacing Myles Garrett, they can't just rest on their laurels. Jared Verse has a bright future, but this team might need a bit more depth.

Jadeveon Clowney has been a bit of a mercenary in recent years. He's bounced around the league, piling up sacks and quarterback hits for a season before moving on to the next destination. Even so, he's coming off a strong 2025 with Dallas and clearly still has something left in the tank.

The Browns should be OK with Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire as a tandem opposite Verse. That said, this team is used to doing much better than just "OK" in the pass-rushing department, so it should at least consider this one.