Browns might not have to fight for their top draft targets this year

April 23 will be a crucial date in Cleveland Browns history. It might mark the start of a new era in Browns football. They have two first-round picks and as many glaring needs to solve with those selections. The NFL Draft is just hours away, and all eyes are on the top prospects about to enter the league.

Considering that, FanSided's team of experts put together an NFL Draft Big Board that includes the top 50 prospects, and more importantly, those who have been strongly tied to all 32 teams.

Browns fans should be encouraged by the fact that none of their top three draft targets are also priorities for other teams picking ahead of them.

The Browns could have a clear path to their top draft targets

When it comes to Carnell Tate, only the New York Giants could stand in the Browns' way. However, GMENHQ has him at No. 3 on their big board, behind linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs.

The same applies to Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. While he's second on Dawg Pound Daily's projected big board, the only teams ahead of Cleveland that also include him are the Arizona Cardinals and Giants. He's higher on the Browns' board, however.

Last but not least, Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling rounds out the Browns' top three. He's No. 1 on the SideLions Report's big board, so Cleveland would either have to take him at No. 6 or make sure to trade down and still get him before the Lions are on the clock at No. 17.

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion and Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren close the top five for the Browns, and while it's much harder to predict who's going to be available at pick No. 24, there's definitely a world in which the Browns land at least one of those players, depending on how things play out earlier.

Of course, these are just projections based on rumors and needs. General manager Andrew Berry is full of surprises, for better or worse, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to think he could pull off another shocker in Round 1.

Regardless, Thursday will be pivotal for the organization. While there will be countless factors outside of their control, at least they're in a position to be extremely intentional with their first pick of the event.