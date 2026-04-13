Latest intel suggests a Browns draft move that could brutally backfire

For weeks, analysts and fans have speculated about the Cleveland Browns' plans for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Andrew Berry admitted they could trade down if the offer makes sense, and since they did so in triumphant fashion last year, another bold move could be in order here.

However, as much sense as it would make to trade down, especially with the loaded 2027 draft class in mind, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero thinks the Browns could take the opposite approach.

Talking on the Rich Eisen Show, he hinted at the Browns potentially moving up from No. 6 instead:

"Could they flip the script — and Cleveland could be the team making the big, bold move," Pelissero said. "I would not put anything past them, just depending on where they see the breaks in the board where they should be more aggressive."

Trading up would cost the Browns valuable assets without solving their biggest needs

Unless the Browns believe they have a legitimate shot at landing Fernando Mendoza, moving up makes little to no sense. They already have a stacked defense, and they could get a defensive star at No. 6 if they've set their sights on one of the top prospects.

They might be fixated on Francis Mauigoa, who's projected to go No. 3 to the Cardinals on some big boards, but even if that's the case, they can still land other offensive tackle prospects at No. 6 or later in the first round. Giving up valuable draft capital — and most likely a 2027 first-round pick — to move up a couple of spots would be terrible asset management.

Andrew Berry is usually in the business of stacking up assets, not losing them. The Browns are in a position of power right now, and with endless possible combinations to fill their needs for a left tackle and a wide receiver, they should be the ones taking calls about a trade, not making them.

Of course, this team has a long and well-documented history of head-scratching decisions and draft blunders, but it's hard to find a scenario in which moving up would make sense for this team. Even if they were interested in Mendoza, which is something they've shown no indication of, it would take a historic haul for the Las Vegas Raiders to trade out of No. 1.

The quarterback class of 2027 is much more promising, and the Browns don't seem to be losing any sleep about their current quarterback competition. If Andrew Berry is putting the word out there that he might be looking to trade up, it might be just a classic diversion tactic, or him trying to pump up the value of the No. 6 pick. Not all smoke means fire.