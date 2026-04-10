Browns ranked where fans expected at QB (but it still doesn’t add up)

No team in NFL history has struggled more with quarterbacks than the Cleveland Browns. The New York Jets might be a close second, but the Browns' revolving door at the most important position in sports has reached ridiculous levels.

That's why, even when they're not performing as poorly as other teams, the NFL world tends to be biased against the Browns. It has become an easy joke that's been running for nearly two decades now, and time will tell if new head coach Todd Monken can help change the narrative.

Nevertheless, that doesn't mean fans and media members always get it right. That might be the case with Lou Scataglia's latest AFC quarterback rankings for NFL Spin Zone, as he has the Browns ranked dead last at the position.

Latest Browns AFC quarterback rankings don't tell the whole story

Scataglia projected Deshaun Watson to beat out Shedeur Sanders for the Browns' starting quarterback job this summer, which, admittedly, may not be encouraging at all. Unless he turns back the clock and returns to his Houston Texans form, that would only be an indictment of Sanders.



"Deshaun Watson might 'win' a potential quarterback competition in Cleveland this offseason, simply because it would be the best-case scenario for the Browns. Ideally, Watson looks a little bit like his days as a Houston Texan, wins the quarterback job from Shedeur Sanders, and helps the Browns float around .500," Scataglia argued.

Even if Watson wins the job, there's simply no way he'd be the worst starting quarterback in the AFC. He shouldn't be much worse than Geno Smith, who threw the most interceptions in the league last season (17) despite missing two games. He was so bad that the Las Vegas Raiders are paying most of his salary not to play for them, and he actively helped them secure his replacement in expected No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza.

Watson also can't be much worse than Mason Rudolph, a perennial backup who has been average at best as a fill-in starter. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be a huge question mark in the post-Mike Tomlin era, and Rudolph, who has only attempted more than 200 passes twice in his career, offers zero upside, limited mobility, and an average arm.

The Miami Dolphins could make a case for Malik Willis being slightly better than Watson right now, based on what Willis showed in limited snaps with the Green Bay Packers. That said, he failed as a starter in Tennessee, doesn't have a ton of experience, and his running back will be his only weapon. That's not a good position to be in, so that's another major question mark.

Last but not least, the Browns might not necessarily have a worse quarterback situation than the Tennessee Titans right now. Yes, that's a bold take, given that they have a former No. 1 pick leading the way, but hear me out. Cam Ward wasn't that impressive in Year 1, and new head coach Robert Saleh isn't much of an offensive mind. Granted, he now has Brian Daboll by his side, but we all saw how Saleh's quarterbacks looked with the New York Jets, and Ward still needs to prove himself.

This isn't the most encouraging picture, and expecting Watson to post MVP-caliber numbers simply may not be realistic. Still, as bad as the Browns may have it, other teams are also in a tough spot — perhaps even tougher.