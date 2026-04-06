Jimmy Haslam’s latest QB stance says everything about his trust in Todd Monken

For years, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has been a controversial figure. While no one can argue that he's fully invested in the team and has taken a hands-on approach, that's not necessarily a recipe for success in this line of business.

Haslam has often had the final say in matters that should pertain to the head coach or the general manager. He's clearly great at making money, but that doesn't necessarily make him the most qualified guy to make football decisions.

That's why knowing that he's finally ready to stop meddling with the quarterback situation is a massive break and a testament to his true feelings about Todd Monken. Per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Browns' new head coach will have full freedom to choose his starting quarterback.

Jimmy Haslam needs to step back and let Todd Monken do his job

The fact that this even makes the news says everything about Haslam and the way he's run the team. Of course, the Browns are his property at the end of the day, and he's the one signing the checks.

That said, if he's hiring people to do a job, he might as well let them do their jobs. That same approach has doomed teams like the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, and the best team owners are those who rarely talk to the media or make the rounds at all.

Whatever the case, this is a positive shift in Cleveland. Perhaps it's because he can relate to Todd Monken, an older head coach who may command more trust than his predecessor. Maybe he trusts his gut as an offensive guru, given his proven success in college and in the pros. Or maybe he's just learned his lesson.

Browns fans sounded the alarms when, just one year after admitting that trading for Deshaun Watson was a "swing and miss," Haslam stated that he could still be a home run with a strong season in 2026. Even if that's the case, that shouldn't be his decision to make.

Most teams have a general manager who builds the roster in line with the team's vision, needs, and finances. The head coach has the final say on who takes the field every Sunday, regardless of that player's salary or status. In an ideal scenario, the general manager and head coach see eye to eye, with the general manager using the coach's valuable input to build a roster that better suits his scheme. That hasn't always been the case during the Andrew Berry era.

These changes might seem minor, but they're not. Winning organizations are built from the top down, and doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is the definition of insanity.

Only time will tell whether the Browns will finally turn it around, but it's nice to see they're trying to do things differently.