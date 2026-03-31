Todd Monken didn’t say it outright, but his message on Shedeur Sanders was clear

Once again, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken may have inadvertently stirred the pot.

During his latest session with reporters at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix on Tuesday, Monken doubled down on the team not yet having a clear-cut starting quarterback. He hinted at a competition taking place in training camp this summer and everybody on the roster getting a fair shot.

That doesn't mean everybody will get the same amount of opportunities, though.

According to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Monken said quarterback reps won't be divided equally, and last season's performances will be a factor in that equation.

"Todd Monken said QB reps won't be divided evenly, even in beginning, and first crack will be based on how things ended last year. He wasn't ready to say that will be Shedeur Sanders. But he later added it will change daily, fair competition," Cabot wrote.

The easy read here would be that Deshaun Watson will get a shot. Even though Monken didn't name Sanders the starter, the fact that he talked about last season hints at Sanders being in the driver's seat right now.

Why Shedeur Sanders could be in line for the bulk of first-team reps

Earlier in the offseason, GM Andrew Berry talked about Sanders' continued growth once he got more time with the starters. Granted, the numbers weren't great, but he led the team to consecutive AFC North wins to close out the season, held his own against No. 1 pick Cam Ward, and instilled life into the Browns' stagnant offense with his vertical passing.

It's hard to believe that Monken didn't discuss his plans for the quarterback position in-depth during his multiple interviews with Browns leadership. He may say he doesn't yet know who will be the starter, but he clearly has a vision and a plan for the position.

While it would probably be safer to name a starter now and kill the story, the Browns are opting to push their young quarterback. They're letting him know there will be no handouts, and keeping Shedeur motivated and competing with a more experienced veteran will be a good way to test his character.

Granted, Browns fans can never ignore Jimmy Haslam's words, and the fact that he didn't shut the door on Watson is, by all means, a reason to be concerned. He's the ultimate micro-manager, and his constant meddling could walk the Browns right into another questionable decision. That said, given how Monken has preached accountability and effort, this might be the team just playing mind games to keep their young quarterback on his toes.

This could all be meaningless if the Browns add a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Unless it's a late-round selection, they'd essentially be telling Sanders that they're still not sold on him. But if that's not the case, the Browns will probably give Sanders more opportunities to earn the starting spot, with Watson there as insurance and motivation.