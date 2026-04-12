ESPN's Browns draft-day trade proposal with Cowboys ignores one major problem

The Cleveland Browns pulled off the biggest move of the 2025 NFL Draft when they moved down from No. 2 to No. 5. They got a massive haul from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for giving up the rights to Travis Hunter, the most talked-about prospect in last year's class.

That's why it wouldn't be shocking to see the Browns take a similar approach to the first round in 2026. General manager Andrew Berry admitted that they will consider trading down, and multiple teams with two first-round picks could be in the mix to make a move into the top 10.

Considering that, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes the Dallas Cowboys could make sense as a potential trade partner. In his annual all-trades mock draft, he pitched the Browns trading down to No. 12, sending No. 6, No. 24, and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Dallas for pick Nos. 12, 20, and a 2027 second-rounder.

"The Browns aren't in asset accrual mode as they were during the Sashi Brown era, but they're approaching this draft with an eye on adding more premium picks, especially if the picks land in 2027," wrote Barnwell. The Browns have their own picks on Days 1 and 2 next year, which helps, but adding a second-round pick in that draft would add extra flexibility if general manager Andrew Berry needed to move up to get his guy."

The Browns would lose valuable leverage in this proposed trade with Dallas

As much as the Cowboys make sense as a potential trade partner, this logic feels overly simplistic. Yes, the Browns might as well be right back in the mix for a quarterback in next year's stacked draft class, but the Cowboys' second-round selection isn't worth moving down six spots early to move up four spots later.

Granted, the No. 12 pick should be a starting point in any discussion with the Cowboys, but the Browns would still get the short end of the stick in this deal. They could still land a player they covet at No. 24 without having to give up such a valuable trade asset to move up just four spots. That's also definitely not the best offer they could get for the sixth overall pick.

If the Cowboys were willing to discuss putting together a package around George Pickens, then that would be an entirely different conversation. That would give the Browns their long-term No. 1 wide receiver — one who played in Todd Monken's offense in college — and they'd have more flexibility with the remaining selections. Otherwise, it would feel like doing the Cowboys a favor for a slight chance to trade the pick next offseason.

The 2027 class is much more promising than this year's, at least on paper. But this is simple math, and the numbers just don't add up. The Cowboys are more desperate to get into the top 10 than the Browns are to get out of it. As such, they should have all the leverage in these talks.

The Browns can't afford to bet against themselves and negotiate on the Cowboys' terms when they have the upper hand.