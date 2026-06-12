Browns minicamp proved the team already has one important ingredient for a turnaround

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the worst teams in the league in recent years, and they are determined to get things turned around under new head coach Todd Monken. While people outside the building are giving the team a chance to be good in a few years, the Browns are putting in the work to be good as soon as the 2026 season.

Time will tell if that’s the case, but with Cleveland’s offseason program now complete, it’s already clear that the team is building the right kind of foundation in this new era. Between OTAs and minicamp, it became increasingly clear that the Browns are a team that loves spending time with each other and competing together.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Cleveland is going to be a contender or a competitive team in the NFL this season, but that type of team unity is a trait that’s shared by many of the best teams.

Browns have quickly built a close team under Todd Monken

The energy of a close-knit team showed up every time players were in front of a camera. Many players talked about how much they’ve been enjoying the competitive energy of practices, even noting that head coach Todd Monken has been getting in all the trash talk. Multiple players have expressed how that forces everyone to raise their levels.

Beyond the competition between the lines, players have repeatedly said how much they like being together. As they depart for the break before training camp, there were several mentions about planned gatherings for football and non-football activities.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders even said that it has been so fun being with everyone that practices don’t even feel like long days everybody dreads. Despite Monken being a demanding coach who likes to maximize every minute of practice, the players are enjoying practice because they enjoy each other’s company, and that’s great.

Oftentimes, close teams find a way to pull together on the field and play really well. It could be because they practice harder since they like being on the field with each other, or it could be that they play harder for each other, because they don’t want to let each other down.

Whatever the reason, close teams find ways to win a lot of games. The Browns appear to have a close group; now the question is, will they win a lot of games?