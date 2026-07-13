Browns’ most criticized offseason move has officially gone too far

The Cleveland Browns have been as active as any team in football this offseason after making 10 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft and as many notable external signings in free agency.

One move in particular has officially been beaten to death by the national media. Critical analysis is one thing, but the discourse surrounding guard Zion Johnson has gone off the rails.

The Browns made signing Johnson a top priority during the first wave of the NFL’s tampering window. His three-year, $49.5 million contract with over $32 million in guarantees naturally pops off the page, as aside from Tytus Howard, who was acquired via trade, Johnson will average double the salary of any other Browns acquisition over the balance of his deal.

The natural reaction has been to tee off on that decision, as Johnson wasn’t exactly viewed as a dominant force with the Los Angeles Chargers. Had he lived up to his status as a former No. 17 overall draft pick, the Chargers certainly wouldn’t have let him get to free agency.

But instead of constantly picking at the low-hanging fruit, as Bleacher Report did recently by listing Johnson as a top bust candidate for 2026, let’s dig into why the Browns made the 26-year-old one of the centerpieces of their offseason overhaul.

“The Cleveland Browns signed Johnson to a three-year, $49.5 million contract, and he's expected to start at guard,” B/R’s Moe Moton wrote. “Clearly, the Browns believe they can put the former first-rounder in a better position to succeed, but that seems like a tough task based on the interior offensive lineman's subpar track record.”

3 reasons why Browns fans should love the Zion Johnson signing

Durability

All the commentary on Cleveland’s brutal offensive line play in 2025 is valid, but context is required. Last summer, no one was predicting the Browns’ veteran-laden starting group of Dawand Jones, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin to completely bottom out.

Injuries played a major role. That group played exactly 20 snaps together, ending in Week 1 after Conklin suffered a freak eye injury. Jones was lost for the season in Week 3. Overall, that group combined for just 54 total starts, or 63.5 percent of the season’s total. No lineman outside of Bitonio started more than 13 games.

While Johnson moved around the Chargers’ line, he was a fixture in the lineup for quarterback Justin Herbert. He logged over 1,000 offensive snaps in each of his four seasons in L.A., per Pro Football Focus, and has appeared in 69 of a possible 71 games, including the playoffs. He was a starter in 68 of those games.

After watching last year’s offensive line break down in real time, it makes sense that the Browns would prioritize a young player who has proven he can stack 17-game seasons.

Run blocking

Herbert was one of the most sacked and knocked down quarterbacks in football last season, and as the starting left guard, Johnson played a role in that. But he took a major step forward as a run blocker under Jim Harbaugh, and he should bring that same energy to Cleveland for Todd Monken and the Browns.

According to ESPN analytics, Johnson ranked second among all NFL run-blockers with a 79.3-percent win rate in 2025. When you consider that Monken called the plays for a Baltimore Ravens team that led the NFL in rush play percentage over the past three seasons, it’s easy to see why the Browns would covet Johnson as their main replacement for Bitonio this season.

Leadership

After signing his contract, Johnson spoke about viewing the Browns as a “team on the rise,” and also voiced excitement on the chance to work with young running back Quinshon Judkins. He’s a veteran player entering his prime who seems to truly believe in what the Browns are building.

Cleveland has fully leaned into its current youth movement, but its young players like Spencer Fano, Austin Barber, and Parker Brailsford need to be shown the way.

Johnson faced some adversity in Los Angeles, but he also started in three playoff games. He comes across as measured and experienced in front of the media. The former Boston College star should be able to help Monken set the right tone in training camp and beyond this year.

The Browns’ decision to sign Zion Johnson could age better than fans have been led to believe

There is no such thing as a perfect NFL player, especially a first-round offensive lineman who was allowed to test unrestricted free agency. Johnson will have to prove he can hold up better in pass protection, especially against stunts and games from defensive linemen, to live up to the big contract he received from Cleveland. He ranked as the fifth-worst guard in pass block win rate (87.4%) last season, according to ESPN.

But he’s young, seasoned, and extremely durable. While he’s been earmarked for the starting left guard spot since the spring, the Browns could easily flip him to the right side of the line if needed. Johnson was the Chargers’ starting right guard for his first two years in the NFL.

He’s also a plus athlete who can run and bulldoze smaller defenders in the run game, which should be a major plus for Judkins and the team as a whole. No one’s expecting the Browns to be a high-volume passing team under Monken. It’s just the opposite, and Johnson is built to be a leader in that department.

Zion Johnson was drafted with pick 17 of round 1 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.75 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 34 out of 1298 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/nNM0bZfHhm #RAS #Chargers pic.twitter.com/FML7kHE0Su — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022

Was Johnson's contract an overpay on paper? Probably, but teams should pay more for a free agent they feel fits their roster and culture.

We haven’t even gotten to Day 1 of training camp yet. Johnson is in an entirely different situation with the Browns. All the negative discourse is centered upon projections from past years that have nothing to do with the 2026 Cleveland Browns.

It could lead to this signing actually being one of the NFL’s best when all’s said and done.