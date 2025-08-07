Browns must cut recent signing after awful play goes viral

The Cleveland Browns have made no shortage of changes this offseason as they attempt to recover from a three-win campaign in 2024. By re-signing Myles Garrett and taking two defensive studs in the first two rounds of the draft, they bolstered the side of the ball that was already a strength.

Their offense, however, still has a long way to go. The quarterback position is obviously in flux, but the depth pieces across the board were re-tooled this offseason. This included the offensive line, which was a below-average unit last season, at best.

Last week, the team announced the release of center Brady Latham and the subsequent signing of Bucky Williams. Williams is looking to compete for a backup center spot on the Browns' offensive line behind Ethan Pocic and Luke Wypler.

Browns new center Bucky Williams goes viral for bad play at camp

Cleveland takes on the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason tilt on Friday evening. Before the exhibition game, however, the two teams took place in joint practices at the Panthers' practice facility earlier in the week.

A video surfaced from joint practices of Williams badly losing a one-on-one rep to Panthers defensive tackle Cam Jackson. The footage went viral, with many questioning both Williams' ability and the Browns' chances of succeeding in the 2025 NFL season.

To make matters worse, Williams spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, so he should have a bit of experience to lean on. Jackson, however, is a fifth-round rookie with just weeks of training camp under his belt.

Every player has bad reps, but perhaps this is emblematic of the team's recent signing not being cut out for a roster spot. Williams was a long shot to make the team anyway, but demonstrations of poor technique and being overpowered like this jeopardize his chances of even making the practice squad.

Williams played under 20 snaps at center during his college career at Austin Peay and Appalachian State, so there is a chance that he is still getting used to the intricacies of the position. But keeping him around after this play went viral may have the fan base questioning the team's decisions.

At 6:00 p.m. CST on Friday, the Browns take on the Panthers to kick off the preseason. This will give Browns fans a chance to see their new players in action, but it will also give Williams a chance to redeem himself.

