Browns shockingly named as a suitor for former 4th overall pick

Cleveland shifted their focus this offseason to heavy, run-centric sets and added Harold Fannin Jr. in the draft instead of any receivers despite the lack of depth at the position. Behind David Njoku, the Browns were set to have Blake Whiteheart as the second tight end on a team that is expected to be near the top of the league in 12 personnel sets.

Many around the league would suggest the Browns could use another playmaker, especially with the notion that a rookie quarterback will likely be running this offense at one point. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote an article about his latest NFL trade block and surprisingly named the Browns as one of two suitors for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, along with the Steelers.

Browns named as potential suitor for Kyle Pitts

Back in 2021, Pitts was the fourth overall pick in the first round to Atlanta out of Florida. He was considered a generational tight end prospect because of his elite blend of athleticism and talent, but those traits have not led to the expected production at the next level. After eclipsing 1,000 yards in his rookie season, Pitts has failed to reach 700 yards in each of his last three seasons despite not missing a game since 2022.

The Falcons' offense in Pitts' first years under Arthur Smith were more run-heavy, which led to questions surrounding how the former fourth overall pick was used. Even in the new offense with head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, Pitts wasn't able to replicate his rookie season success and had another mediocre finish.

For the Browns, this is an unexpected suggestion considering the addition of Fannin in the third round of the draft. However, if they plan to increase their 12 and even 13 personnel usage, depth at tight end could end up being more important than receiver. Knox had a different idea, however, as he cited Njoku's expiring contract as a big reason why he had Cleveland as a suitor for Pitts.

"The Cleveland Browns may also want to kick the tires on Pitts. They've shown a willingness to add promising players who have underwhelmed before—they traded for Jerry Jeudy last offseason—and could view Pitts as a potential long-term contributor.



Cleveland did just draft Harold Fannin Jr. in Round 3, but David Njoku is entering the final year of his contract." Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox

As Knox brought up, this would be a similar buy-low type of move on a former first-round talent that the Browns seem to love. Because of the versatility of Pitts, Njoku, and Fannin, this obscure scenario might not be a bad idea depending on trade price. However, Atlanta's recent stance with Kirk Cousins would imply they will ask for much more than they probably should.

More Browns news and analysis