Browns' next pick after Mason Graham selection is painfully obvious

Breathe, Browns fans. We've still got two more days of the NFL draft to get through, and plenty of picks to see Cleveland utilize - or trade - before the weekend is over.

With their No. 2 overall pick, the Browns got very busy. They traded the chance to grab Travis Hunter at that spot to get to the 5th overall pick, and there, they selected "DNA match" Mason Graham. He was considered the best defensive lineman in the draft, and he'll add to an already-stout defensive line alongside Myles Garrett this season.

Now, taking a defensive lineman when you need offensive firepower is certainly a choice. It's understandable that many fans are feeling lost about this direction the Browns have decided to go in with this draft. But, think about the current quarterback room occupied by a very underwhelming Kenny Pickett and a 41 year old Joe Flacco.

Read more: Browns just gave Aaron Rodgers one reason to run a mile from Steelers

Between those two signal callers, it's tough to imagine a world where a top talent like Hunter would be utilized often or well. So, it makes sense to pivot, nab a second first round pick in 2026, and build out elsewhere.

So, Day 2 is here. Where do the Browns look for talent next with their 33rd overall pick? Well, it feels a lot more obvious if you remember a key player Cleveland has yet to re-sign in free agency: Nick Chubb. The Browns should, and could, go running back to open up Day 2 of the NFL draft.

Browns need to take a running back at 33rd overall

After a full first round, there are several big names for the Browns to monitor at running back left on the board. That list includes:

TreVeyon Henderson

Quinshon Judkins

Kaleb Johnson

Dylan Sampson

Any of these players would be incredible to see in Cleveland. With Chubb's status up in the air, it's especially pertinent for Berry to lock down a top running back in this class on Day 2. And, the Browns essentially control the top of the board in the 2nd round. There's no feasible way for them to fumble the opportunity to take one of these running backs unless they simply do not want them on the team.

Other needs for the Browns, like at cornerback and tackle, are likely to be addressed in the 3rd round. But, with running back such a core part to what made the team successful in 2023 - when head coach Kevin Stefanski was running plays - it makes all the sense in the world to hone in on the position with one of their two top picks on Day 2.

More Browns news and analysis