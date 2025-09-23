Browns’ once-questioned draft pick just changed the conversation

Who had the Cleveland Browns beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 on their bingo card? It was the biggest upset of the early 2025 NFL campaign that caught everyone by surprise, including members of the Dawg Pound.

Nevertheless, the 0-2 Browns found a way to overcome a 10-0 fourth-quarter deficit and defeat the 2-0 Packers in nail-biting fashion. Neither club could get much going offensively in this slugfest, which is a credit to the level of play on the other side of the ball. Several contributors had a hand in Cleveland's shocking victory, though an impressive showing from first-round rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham stood out.

Graham was disruptive in Cleveland's inaugural win of the season; he made things difficult for Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Co. The former Michigan standout's presence was felt in the middle of the trenches, logging three hurries and his first NFL half-sack. Performances like this make you wonder why he had so many doubters entering the league, especially coming off a unanimous Consensus All-American collegiate campaign.

Browns rookie DT Mason Graham continues rewriting draft narrative for the better vs. Packers

Many criticized the Browns for trading out of the opportunity to select two-way phenom Travis Hunter or an elite young pass rusher in Abdul Carter. Doing so to take Graham in particular raised questions surrounding his arrival in Cleveland, though he's quickly shifted the narrative.

Just ask the Packers -- Graham was living in their backfield. He yielded an absurdly good 43 percent pass rush win rate against them (h/t ESPN's Seth Walder). For context, that's nearly five times the average rate for his position.

In other words, Green Bay's interior protection stood no chance when facing Graham. He had no problem shedding blocks and muddying Love's pocket rapidly, or blowing up Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs' rushing lanes. His efforts were crucial to the Browns prevailing over a surging Packers squad.

Moreover, Pro Football Focus gave Graham a solid 76.9 pass-rushing grade ($) versus the Packers, further highlighting his impact. Whether it be the box score, advanced stats or the good ol' eye test, they all tell the same story: Cleveland's newcomer dominated Green Bay.

It's early, but Graham has made the most of lining up alongside perennial shortlist Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett. They complement each other well and are both benefiting from sharing the field. Cleveland's front seven has been fast and furious, spearheading a group that is quickly establishing itself among football's most fearsome stop units.