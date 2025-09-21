Packers stunned as Browns defense takes over in epic fashion

For three quarters, the Browns-Packers Week 3 clash looked exactly like what we had seen from Cleveland through the first two weeks - an anemic offense, but a defense that is capable of shutting down even the league's best offenses. Green Bay led just 10-0, but the offense couldn't create explosives or sustain a grind-it-out style for an entire drive.

Then in the fourth quarter, the Browns were able to have one long drive end in a field goal after the Packers were backed up, followed by a four-yard touchdown drive off a Grant Delpit interception, and ended with a blocked field goal which put the Browns' offense on the brink of field goal range with little time left. They moved the ball just a bit, and Andre Szmyt got his redemption with a clutch 55-yarder as time expired to give the Browns a 13-10 win.

Browns stun Packers on the back of the defense, clutch 55-yard game-winner from Andre Szmyt

All week, the Browns spoke of complementary football after the defense was constantly put into bad positions in Baltimore a week ago. The offense didn't have a strong day moving the ball, but they didn't turn it over (besides an arm punt that helped the Browns) and did just enough in the field position game to allow the defense to make plays.

Cleveland hadn't forced a takeaway through two games, while Packers quarterback Jordan Love was yet to throw one, but that changed at the perfect time for Cleveland on a triple slant concept that the Packers had gone to multiple times throughout the game.

Special teams were also better as the game went on to complement the defense after too many punted touchbacks near midfield in the first half. The blocked field goal immediately into the long made field goal are the special teams successes that this team will need to have to win games against Super Bowl contenders like the Packers.

The biggest offensive bright side was Quinshon Judkins, who scored his first NFL touchdown to tie the game in the fourth while totaling 94 rushing yards on 18 touches. Overall, this game was pure dominance by the Browns' defense, who essentially were able to win this game against Green Bay by themselves with just some help from the special teams unit. Love was under duress basically all day, and they continued to step up and make plays to keep the team in it, even though they were getting next to no help for three quarters.

