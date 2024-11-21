Browns pass on QB, OL for once in a generation athlete in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland browns are in the middle of yet another painful season that is widely expected to hand them another Top 10 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. It doesn't take a football genius to see the obvious holes on this team that need some immediate fixing in the draft.
The quarterback situation is so rotten that it seems likely the Browns will be able to pick a high-end prospect in 2025. The offensive line needs a playmaker, and the defense has holes at linebacker the team could address with a pick in the later rounds.
Despite all of that, the browns could easily eschew drafting for need and taking the best player available. That philosophy could be enough to lead them to one of the best players in college football and someone who is so gifted that he could start in the NFL on offense or defense.
In the latest mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller, the Browns are passing on a tackle and quarterback to select Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. Even though Cleveland's cornerbacks aren't a huge area of need, the Browns may not pass up on a player with Hunter's rare athleticism.
Browns select Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Hunter's best position in the NFL is likely cornerback, but he has been arguably the best receiver in the Big 12. Hunter won't start at both spots in the pros, but there's nothing wrong with Cleveland making him a starting cornerback and using him within reason as a receiver could be very enticing.
As a cornerback, Hunter possesses truly rare ball skills to go along with splendid man coverage skills and great speed. While not the best tackler in the world, it's hard to criticize someone who is rarely targeted all game long and often intercepts whatever passes end up coming their way.
As a receiver, the Heisman candidate has been used with equal success as both a vertical field stretcher and an underneath separator. Whoever ends up being the starting quarterback in 2025 will benefit from a reliable set of hands like his.
Hunter is a 1-of-1 athlete, as the last players with the rare combination of athleticism that allowed them to play both ways at this level with regularity in college were Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey. If Hunter is half the player those two were, the Browns will have nailed it in the 2025 draft.