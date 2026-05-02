Browns passing on John Carroll's Tyren Montgomery may not be the mistake fans think

The buzz surrounding John Carroll star Tyren Montgomery was hard to miss leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft. For a local kid playing just down the road in University Heights, the "homegrown" narrative was easy to root for. Between his record-breaking stats and a head-turning performance at the Senior Bowl, there was a real segment of the fan base hoping that Browns GM Andrew Berry would use a late-round flyer on him.

Ultimately, the draft came and went without Montgomery’s name being called, and he quickly signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans. This has left some fans asking: Did the Browns drop the ball by passing on a local gem?

The answer is a bit more complicated than just looking at the proximity. While the sentiment of keeping a Blue Streak in Cleveland is great, the reality of the Browns' draft board suggests they had a different plan for the receiver room.

The Browns’ crowded WR room made this decision easier than fans think

The Browns did not exactly ignore the wide receiver position in this draft. In fact, they doubled down on high-ceiling talent early on. By taking KC Concepcion at No. 24 and Denzel Boston at No. 39, the front office signaled that they wanted elite talent at the top of the draft.



When you spend that kind of draft capital on two receivers in the top 40, the remaining roster spots for projects become extremely limited. Jerry Jeudy is the oldest receiver on the team now at 27 years old, highlighting just how young and inexperienced the group is as a whole.

Montgomery is a fascinating prospect with elite athleticism, but he is also a 25-year-old rookie transitioning from Division III competition. While he dominated the OAC, the Browns clearly prioritized younger players with more experience against better competition.

The 'Titans' connection

It is also worth noting that Montgomery did not just pick a team at random. Tennessee has front office ties with John Carroll, as assistant GM Dave Ziegler graduated from the University in 2000. In the world of undrafted free agency, those personal connections often matter much more than the general public realizes.

Tennessee likely offered Montgomery a clearer path to the 53-man roster than he would have found in Cleveland. With the Browns' current depth chart featuring young starters and adding some high-profile draft picks, Montgomery would have been fighting an uphill battle just to make the practice squad. In Nashville, he has a legitimate opportunity to compete for a role in a room that is looking for a spark.

Always sticking to the board

The Browns passing on Montgomery is not necessarily a slight against his talent. It is simply a reflection of where the team is in its current cycle. Cleveland is no longer in a phase where they can afford to use roster spots on "hometown stories" if they do not fit immediate schematic needs.

Andrew Berry and Todd Monken prioritized polished, high-volume targets like Concepcion and Boston to help support the three-way quarterback battle. While it would have been fun to see Montgomery in a Browns uniform, the front office made the disciplined choice to stick to their evaluations.

We can wish the John Carroll standout the best in Tennessee, while still acknowledging that the Browns' draft haul at receiver is onfe of the strongest in recent memory.