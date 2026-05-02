Browns’ early 53-man roster projection signals a major WR shakeup

General manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns have completed the major roster-building phase of the 2026 offseason after making 10 selections in the NFL Draft and adding another dozen or so rookie free agents.

While the team still has some major questions to sort out at quarterback and along the offensive line, the core of the roster is now set for Year 1 of the Todd Monken era.

From a 10,000-foot view, the Browns’ roster appears to be in better shape than it was at this time last year. The bulk of Berry's offseason work has come on the offensive side of the football, with an emphasis on the trenches and skill positions.

The Browns’ training camp roster will include 90 players, and potentially more via the NFL’s international pathway program. Here’s an early look at the most prominent names on the team’s current roster, and what their 53-man roster could look like later in August:

Some big names could be on the way out in this Cleveland Browns 53-man projection

Quarterback (3)

In: Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Taylen Green

Trade/cut: Dillon Gabriel

The Browns bet on Green’s upside in the sixth round of the draft, and that puts Gabriel’s roster spot under the microscope. Cleveland would love to recoup some value for last year’s third-round selection, and former coach Kevin Stefanski and the Atlanta Falcons could be a feasible trade partner this summer.

Running back (3)

In: Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders

Practice squad: Michael Burton

Out: Ahmani Marshall

Cleveland’s running back group feels pretty much set after the team passed on any major additions in free agency or the draft. Monken’s offense requires a fullback, so Burton will likely find himself competing with the team’s deep group of tight ends for that role. For now, we’ll keep the 34-year-old off the early projection.

Wide receiver (6)

In: KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, Tylan Wallace, Jamari Thrash

Trade: Jerry Jeudy

Practice squad: Malachi Corley, Luke Floriea

Out: Gage Larvadain, Isaiah Wooden

Browns GM Andrew Berry called Jeudy the team’s “bell-cow,” but that was after the team used a pair of top-40 draft picks on wide receivers. The Browns could shave some 2026 cap space by moving Jeudy after June 1, and a team like the Philadelphia Eagles would make a lot of sense if all the A.J. Brown trade rumors hold true. Jeudy had a rough 2025 season for Cleveland and the team could find value in swapping his $13.5 million cash salary this year, per Spotrac, in exchange for a mid-round 2027 draft pick.

Tight end (4)

In: Harold Fannin Jr., Joe Royer, Blake Whiteheart, Carsen Ryan

Practice squad: Jack Stoll, Sal Cannella, Caden Prieskorn

Out: Brendan Bates

After double-dipping at tight end in the draft, the guess here is that the Browns will attempt to stash Stoll on their practice squad as blocking depth. This group leaves much to be desired behind Fannin, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team makes a move — like bringing back David Njoku, perhaps? — to shore up the TE2 spot for Monken’s offense.

Offensive line (10)

In: Spencer Fano, Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Dawand Jones, Austin Barber, Luke Wypler, Parker Brailsford, Zak Zinter

Out: Tyre Phillips, KT Leveston, Jack Conley, Kendrick Green

The Browns’ revamped offensive line could feature five new starters and only four returners in Teven Jenkins, Jones, Wypler, and Zinter. The top O-line training camp battles may not come down to who makes the 53-man roster, but who ends up starting at left tackle and center. This group is versatile, and the team's decision to target Brailsford in the fifth round of the draft opens up a slew of potential top-five combinations.

Defensive line (10)

In: Myles Garrett, Alex Wright, Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Isaiah McGuire, Mike Hall Jr., Kalia Davis, Adin Huntington, Logan Fano, Tyreak Sapp

Practice squad: Sam Kamara, Julian Okwara

The Browns made Logan Fano, the older brother of Spencer, their No. 9 overall draft pick, a priority signing immediately after the draft and gave him $310,000 guaranteed. They’ll likely give him every opportunity to make the roster for depth at defensive end, along with fellow UDFA Sapp.

Linebacker (4)

In: Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Justin Jefferson, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

IR: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Out: Nathaniel Watson, Edefuan Ulofoshio, Winston Reid

The Browns left this group a bit thin behind starters Schwesinger and Williams. Jefferson should have an immediate path to playing time. Cleveland kept five linebackers last year, but we'll keep it at four for now.

Defensive back (10)

In: Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Myles Harden, Myles Bryant, Dom Jones, Daniel Thomas, D’Angelo Ross

Out: Tre Avery

The key for the backend of this group will be special teams, and that’s what makes Thomas, the former ST ace for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a near-lock to make the roster. Jones made last year’s initial 53, Bryant adds valuable depth at the nickel spot, and Ross adds veteran special teams experience.

Specialists (3)

In: Corey Bojorquez, Andre Szmyt, Rex Sunahara

Out: Nik Constantinou

No changes here from last year’s roster, although the Browns have little choice but to give Bojorquez some competition in camp this year. Szmyt enters 2026 as one of the league’s ascending young kickers.