Draft expert put Dillon Gabriel's Browns career on notice with Taylen Green quote

In 2025, the Cleveland Browns took multiple draft swings at the quarterback position, taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth. In the 2026 NFL Draft, they used yet another pick on a signal-caller.

The Browns selected Arkansas QB Taylen Green in the sixth round, adding a fourth player to their already crowded quarterback room. Immediately, speculation started to grow about which of the four QBs on Cleveland's roster would be the odd man out. Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah may have given the answer with his movie reference regarding the differences between Green and Gabriel.

On NFL Draft Live, Jeremiah said, "If you're gonna see Taylen Green, and then you're gonna go and watch him in training camp, and he's gonna throw next to Dillon Gabriel, it's twins alright — but it's Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito."

Daniel Jeremiah gets brutally honest with Dillon Gabriel after Browns' Taylen Green draft pick

Green may not be a finished product, but he has all of the physical tools that the Browns could want in a quarterback prospect. He's nearly 6'6", weighs 227 pounds, and ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Those are the kinds of attributes coaches buy into.

Gabriel, on the other hand, is just 5'11" and doesn't have the athleticism Green possesses. He may have been drafted much earlier than the Arkansas product, but his time with the Browns may be coming to an end soon if he can't impress Todd Monken in training camp.

Many NFL teams only carry two quarterbacks on their official roster during the regular season. Some hold onto three, but it's rare for a team to roster four QBs. Of course, Cleveland had four in the building for a portion of the 2025 season, but Deshaun Watson spent most of the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Now that he's back in action, the position group is quickly getting crowded.

As Jeremiah laid out, Green and Gabriel could be fighting for the last spot. They couldn't be more different for two players at the same position. Green's strengths are entirely physical, while Gabriel's are more technical and mental.

Unfortunately for the third-round pick, it seems like Green has the edge in the race to make the roster. Coaches may be impressed enough by his physical tools to give him an extended chance. Gabriel may already have one foot out the door.