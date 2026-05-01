Logan Fano’s UDFA contract details say everything about his Browns future

Immediately following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the land rush to sign undrafted free agents begins. The Browns authored one of the feel-good stories of the period by inking their first-round pick, Spencer Fano's older brother, Logan, to a contract to reunite the two in Cleveland. While fans have come to view UDFA contracts as some of the least risky propositions possible, Logan Fano's was not run-of-the-mill.

Most undrafted free agents sign for relatively small signing bonuses in the $1,000–$10,000 range, with little to no money guaranteed otherwise. The Browns, particularly under Andrew Berry's stewardship, have taken unconventional approaches when it comes to these deals, guaranteeing six-figure sums to a select few members of their undrafted class each year. These hefty guarantees are generally a good predictor of players who are expected to push for a spot on the roster.

While the numbers are still trickling in, the Browns' decision to guarantee Logan Fano $310,000 of his contract is presently the largest guarantee given to any undrafted free agent, according to Spotrac. For perspective's sake, in 2025, only six players crossed the $300,000 threshold (four of whom wound up making their respective opening-day rosters).

Included in those four is Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who inked an ultra-rare fully guaranteed contract for a player with his draft status. Of course, his circumstances were complicated by off-field issues that surfaced just before the NFL Draft. In any case, it's safe to say the Browns view Logan Fano as a legitimate player, and not just a vanity project to curry favor with their first-round pick.

Logan Fano’s contract all but guarantees him a real shot at the roster

Logan Fano's evaluation as a prospect is necessarily muddied by not one, not two, but three separate ACL tears throughout his high school and collegiate career. Nevertheless, by guaranteeing the aforementioned sum, the Browns have granted Fano a higher degree of security than any draft choice selected between picks Nos. 187–257, where each player is guaranteed less than what Fano signed for.

That belief can be justified by his production at the University of Utah. While overcoming multiple devastating injuries, Fano still managed to total 79 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 7.0 sacks over the last two seasons. This resume earned him the No. 215 ranking on the consensus big board, a clear indication that many scouts expected him to be drafted.

Spinning it forward, this development also means a great deal to a few players, namely Isaiah McGuire, Julian Okwara, and fellow undrafted free agent Tyreak Sapp. Due to his hefty guarantee, if performance is perceived as equal between him and any of the aforementioned EDGE rushers vying for positioning, the tie-breaker may come down to dollars and cents.

Andrew Berry has devoted a non-insignificant amount of owner Jimmy Haslam's couch change to Logan Fano. If we follow the money, it paints a pretty clear picture: a job on the 53-man roster is the elder Fano's to lose.