Browns may have found 3 undrafted rookies who could crash the roster this summer

The Cleveland Browns ended up making 10 total selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, and to the credit of GM Andrew Berry and his staff, praise has been flowing their way since the three-day event wrapped up on Saturday night.

As for the Browns’ rookie class as a whole? That work will continue into this next phase of the offseason.

Cleveland has already made a flurry of reported undrafted free agent signings, as well as extending rookie minicamp invites that could lead to future contracts. Undrafted rookies make NFL 53-man rosters and practice squads every year, and the Browns are no different. In 2025, wide receivers Isaiah Bond (offense) and Gage Larvadain (special teams) carved out roles as UDFAs, while Adin Huntington was in the defensive line rotation early in the year.

As for which players from this year’s undrafted rookie class could make the cut? We’ll know a lot more when we get contract information and on-hand reports from the team’s offseason program. Generally speaking, it’s always smart to follow the money in the NFL. The players who receive the most guaranteed cash in their contracts typically have the best chances of making the team.

For now, let’s look into the crystal ball and predict three reported UDFA signings for the Browns who have a legitimate shot to compete for a 53-man roster spot this summer.

These under-the-radar rookies could make things uncomfortable in Cleveland

Logan Fano, EDGE, Utah

One of the feel-good stories of draft weekend was Browns' first-round draft pick Spencer Fano flying to Berea for his introductory press conference, and then immediately flying back home to be with his older brother for Day 3 of the draft.

While Spencer helped anchor one of the nation’s top rushing offenses, Logan was a productive pass rusher for the Utes, racking up 34 quarterback pressures, 4.5 sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2025. He was one of the Browns’ first reported signings on Saturday after going undrafted.

Source: The #Browns are expected to sign former Utah edge rusher Logan Fano.



Was a team captain and All-Big 12 selection last season. pic.twitter.com/nAfQ1GXGXr — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 25, 2026

Considering his “little” brother is on the team, and the Browns decided not to draft an edge defender this year, Logan Fano’s path to the 53-man roster is clear as day.

Tyreak Sapp, EDGE, Florida

Sapp was firmly on the Day 3 draft radar in what was a deep edge group this year. Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked him No. 211 overall on his big board. Pro Football Focus, meanwhile, ranked Sapp No. 124 overall in its final pre-draft rankings.

He didn’t have elite production in 2025 for the Gators, but Sapp had a massive 2024 season — piling up 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He profiles as an early NFL backup with a chance to develop into a rotational player. That could fit the Browns’ roster needs well, as they could use some young depth in the pipeline behind Myles Garrett and Alex Wright.

DeCarlos Nicholson, CB, USC

This was one of the Browns’ more intriguing signings, as Nicholson fits a potential need after the Browns passed on drafting a cornerback this year.

Nicholson is a former quarterback who’s still learning the cornerback position, but the Browns are clearly intrigued by his size. He’s 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, but he moves like an NFL corner and his near 82-inch wingspan is likely what caught the attention of Berry and his staff.

Nicholson’s 2025 season with the Trojans was his best, as he played 13 games and had 42 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception. There’s clear upside here, and if he can prove to the coaching staff that he can contribute on special teams right away, there’s a chance the Browns give Nicholson an extended look this season in hopes that he could develop into a steal.