Browns send unmistakable message to Jerry Jeudy with tantalizing draft pick

After months of speculation, the Cleveland Browns made the move their fan base has been clamoring for, using a first-round draft pick on a wide receiver for the first time in 10 years.

With the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion to help bolster a wide receiver corps that was arguably the worst in the NFL.

Additional moves could be coming for a group currently led by Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Isaiah Bond. That trio combined for just 1,210 total receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2025, and it could look a lot different by Week 1 this year with both Jeudy and Tillman entering contract years. The Browns could save $3.7 million in cap space by cutting Tillman at any point this offseason, according to Over the Cap.

If anyone should be feeling the heat from Concepcion's arrival, it’s Jeudy. He’s due to make $13.5 million in cash this season, per Spotrac, and is coming off one of his least productive seasons as a pro.

The clock could be ticking on Jerry Jeudy’s time as a Cleveland Brown

Jeudy managed just 50 catches on 106 targets last year, and hasn’t exactly hit the ground running early in 2026.

As a new hire, head coach Todd Monken was permitted to host a veteran minicamp this week, including 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work. Jeudy was among the notable players who skipped those voluntary on-field sessions, joining defensive stars Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

In terms of his overall standing on the Browns roster, Jeudy definitely shouldn’t be feeling as comfortable as Garrett and Ward. If the Browns can find a trade partner on or after June 1, they’ll save an additional $3.9 million in 2026 cap space.

Cleveland's decision to use a first-round pick on Concepcion makes it more likely that the Browns consider moving on from Jeudy this summer. GM Andrew Berry is almost certainly not done adding pass catchers, as the Browns acquired two extra picks in an initial trade down with the Kansas City Chiefs, and hold nine total selections over the final two days of the draft. The Browns could use that added capital on another receiver and a tight end to pair with Harold Fannin Jr.

Jeudy remains an unlikely cut candidate this summer, as his contract includes $6 million in guarantees for 2026, per OTC. The Browns' best exit plan would be to seek a trade partner, starting in June, and depending on how the team approaches wide receiver on Days 2 and 3 of the draft, fans should expect that speculation to rise over these next few months.