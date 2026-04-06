Browns' potential draft heist solves WR crisis without breaking a sweat

With the 2026 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, fans and the media collectively expect the Cleveland Browns to use one of their first-round draft picks on a wide receiver. While Ohio State's Carnell Tate is a common projection, the Browns have a variety of options on Day One.

But Cleveland's need at receiver doesn't end there. The Browns will likely need to add another pass catcher later in the draft to complete the group.

Georgia State prospect Ted Hurst could be the perfect answer. His big frame and impressive skill set make him an intriguing late-round option for a team in need of difference-makers on offense.

Ted Hurst is the Browns' perfect late-round draft answer to WR problem

At this point, the Browns could benefit from a complete overhaul of their receiver room. Jerry Jeudy has been a relative disappointment in Cleveland, and while Cedric Tillman is an intriguing player, he's not capable of leading a pass-catching group. General manager Andrew Berry will need to add multiple players at the position before it's complete.

Hurst is the kind of late-round gamble he should be looking for. The former Georgia State wideout has the size and speed to hold up as a true "X" receiver in the NFL. While unrefined, he's surprisingly dynamic at the top of his routes, showing more fluidity than you'd expect from a small-school product.

At the catch point, he uses his long arms and honed body control to pull in passes. He posted over 1,000 receiving yards in 2025 and totaled 15 touchdown catches over the last two years. Sure, most of his production came against lesser opponents, but his tape shows an NFL-ready skill set.

Best of all, he still has plenty of room to grow in the NFL. If he can improve over time as a technical route runner and eliminate some concentration drops, he could become a true threat as an outside receiver in the league.

Based on recent projections, it may only take a fourth-round pick to draft the young wideout. The Browns have the draft capital to spend a first-round pick on a receiver and circle back to the position later. If they can come away with both Tate and Hurst, fans should be overjoyed.

Hurst is certainly a gamble in the NFL Draft, but he's a gamble worth making for a Browns team in need of dynamic players at the receiver position.