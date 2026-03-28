Carnell Tate buzz intensifies as Browns emerge as top destination

Taking a gander at the skill players that look to be the pass catchers for the Cleveland Browns, there’s plenty of question marks at the moment. Cleveland has made noticeable strides at improving its offensive line, but aside from Harold Fannin Jr., there’s plenty left to be desired when it comes to its receivers.

Wide receiver ranks among the Browns' biggest needs entering next month’s NFL Draft. Cleveland has two first-round picks, and nine selections in total. It would be sensible to add help for the passing game, the running game, and Fannin.

Further, one outlet could foresee Cleveland and a nearby prospect being an outstanding match come the draft. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes that the Browns would be the best landing spot for Ohio State's Carnell Tate, a player Moton described as a polished wideout who should be capable of being the "go-to target."

Granted, Tate did play with outstanding receiving talents in his time with Ohio State, as Moton alluded to, with Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka was a first-round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, and Smith will go into 2026 as one of the best players in college football, regardless of position. So, time will tell how Tate can adjust to potentially being a top receiving option for his NFL team.

Even with that concern, nobody could blame Cleveland for going with Tate in next month’s draft, whether that’s at No. 6 or perhaps in a trade down the board.

The aforementioned Moton emphasized how Tate's skills should lead to him seeing an uptick in production as the top option for his next team, and especially if that team is Cleveland.

"In Cleveland, Tate could post more impressive numbers than he did with the Buckeyes with a bigger workload. Because of his ability to separate and create passing windows, he'll be a receiver-friendly target for whoever wins the starting quarterback job."

Why one analyst sees Cleveland as the ideal fit for Carnell Tate

Cleveland could surely use Tate. The Browns wide receivers were very inconsistent last season, and aside from Jerry Jeudy, there’s not much pedigree to speak of at that position for Cleveland. Jeudy has also had continual issues with drops as well, as he had the most drops league-wide in 2024 and had what was tied for the second-most last season.

In Tate’s case, he has exemplary hands for a prospect coming out, and as Moton mentioned, would give Cleveland a steadying target to go to. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Tate is a clean route runner who could open up windows, and while he doesn’t have the physique of Smith, Tate’s assertiveness at the catch point should prove very useful in the NFL.

In Tate’s three seasons with the Buckeyes, he posted 1,872 yards and, last season, averaged 17.2 yards per catch. After four receiving touchdowns in the 2024 campaign, he followed that up by snagging nine touchdowns in 2025.

If Cleveland were to select Tate, with his reliable hands, route-running versatility and ball skills, he’d surely project as the top target on the outside in no time for the Browns. Tate’s perimeter abilities and propensity to get over the top of defenses could very well help Fannin and Cleveland’s underneath players, too.

While offensive line still has to be a top draft priority, the Browns are in the market for a player of Tate’s skillset. Cleveland needs that type of player, and Tate would have a terrific opportunity to immediately prove he can be a big-time receiver, and a true No. 1 at that.