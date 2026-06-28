Browns QB coach opens up about battle, detailing what each quarterback does best

In typical Cleveland Browns fashion, the talk about the team is on the quarterback position. Of course, Cleveland had a lot more going on this offseason, going from Kevin Stefanski to Todd Monken, and Myles Garrett to Jared Verse, but everyone is eager to see who will emerge as the starting quarterback between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

While both guys get their fair share of criticism outside the building, people within the organization appear to feel really good about the two. Time will tell if the Browns are just building the quarterbacks up since one of them will have to start, but Cleveland believes it has two starting-caliber quarterbacks.

QB coach Mike Bajakian recently added to all of the positive talk coming out of the building. In a recent appearance on Cleveland Browns Daily, Bajakian took time to speak about each quarterback, and he revealed what has impressed him about each guy.

For Watson, the coach praised his ability to process information. Bajakian explained that it’s clear the veteran quarterback has played a lot of football in different schemes, so he’s able to quickly pick up and translate what Cleveland is trying to do.

Sanders, on the other hand, got a shoutout for his vision on the field. The quarterback coach explained that there are times in practice where the young quarterback says or does things with a play that doesn’t immediately line up with how the coaching staff is seeing things on the field. After reviewing the plays on film, Bajakian said that he realizes Sanders saw something he didn’t see, and the quarterback ultimately made the right decision.

Mike Bajakian already knows what Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders do best

This in-depth description of the two’s strengths helps explain why the quarterback battle has unfolded the way it has so far. When the offseason program first started, it was being reported that Watson was ahead of Sanders. That wasn’t necessarily surprising because the team wasn’t on the field yet, and considering that Watson is entering his 10th year in the league, he should have had an advantage learning a new NFL system over a second-year quarterback.

At the conclusion of Cleveland’s offseason program, the reports were that Sanders had come a long way and closed the gap between the two QBs. That made sense because he had the opportunity to get on the field and see things play out, which he admitted is how he really grows and thrives.

Now, both quarterbacks will build off their early moments when the team returns for training camp in late July. The Browns have said that neither one was able to separate themselves in the spring, but that should change when everyone is in pads, and the intensity cranks up in training camp.