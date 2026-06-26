A recent Todd Monken quote shows he won’t be fazed by Browns fans or Cleveland media

Since the Cleveland Browns came back in 1999, they have only had four winning seasons. Because of the franchise’s perpetual struggles, one would think that there isn’t much pressure to perform in Cleveland. However, it’s the opposite.

The Browns have a passionate fan base and a ravenous media market, and both groups dissect everything down to the atom because of the team’s lack of success. That’s why when Todd Monken was hired as Cleveland’s head coach this offseason, people wondered if he was ready to take on all that comes with being the coach of the Browns.

In his short time as the team’s head coach, he has proved that he’s more than equipped to handle the pressure of the job. While Monken’s most difficult times are ahead of him, some recent comments he made showed that he won’t really be fazed by whatever noise comes his way.

The Browns head coach recently did an exclusive interview with the Baltimore Sun, recapping the last three years, when he served as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Among his many quotes, Monken gave one that showed he’s an incredibly self-aware coach that doesn’t run from reality or expectations.

Detailing how some people can be put off by his brashness or hard approach, Monken said, “It's a hard business,” before going into the standard he set for the Ravens offensive staff.

"I would tell our offensive staff, you guys really realize how this is gonna go? Do you know why we're here and that if we don't at least get to a Super Bowl that I f— up in 2023, or win one, we're getting fired? We have Lamar Jackson."

Todd Monken has already proven he won’t run from expectations or accountability

Those are the words of a coach who knows how to keep it real with himself and the people around them. When a person is their own truth teller, and harshest critic, no outside noise can really affect them, because they won’t be hearing anything that they haven’t already accounted for.

So, if nothing else, Monken has the right mindset to be the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but the question is whether he can be the coach who helps them avoid the constant scrutiny. It’s still extremely early, but the first-time head coach got rave reviews during the offseason program.

Players expressed how they respect how hard he is on them but also how they appreciate how personable he is with them. Media members noted that Monken maximized every minute of practice and was very hands-on with getting players to do things right. If all those things can come together in training camp, Monken could lead the promising young Browns team to a winning season.