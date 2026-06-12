Shedeur Sanders knows why Todd Monken reminds him of Coach Prime

The Cleveland Browns are building a new identity. With all the new players in town and all the coaching miscues from the Kevin Stefanski era, Todd Monken is up for an uphill battle in his first year in charge of the job.

That's why he's bringing a no-nonsense approach to Berea. Unlike Stefanski, he's emphasizing accountability and execution, and he won't tolerate mental errors that get in their way, as happened so often in the past.

He's stopping plays and coaching guys up in minicamp. He's taking offensive linemen off the field after penalties, and he's making it loud and clear that not being locked in will have consequences. That sounds pretty familiar to Shedeur Sanders, who had someone like him coach him for his entire life before making the pros:

"Seems like something familiar I was used to. Seems like a guy that I'm real familiar with, so I enjoy it. I definitely like his expectations," Sanders said (h/t 92.3 The Fan). "He gives you no choice but to be great or get out the way. It's that simple."

Todd Monken can bring out the best in Shedeur Sanders

Monken recently responded to Deion Sanders' request for a meeting. They'll likely get together at some point before training camp, and while some may argue that Coach Prime is meddling with his son's career, there's absolutely nothing wrong with a sit-down.

In fact, the Browns just welcomed Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney when Deshaun Watson took first-team reps, so it's only right that Monken does his due diligence on his other potential starting quarterback. If he's so akin to Coach Prime as Shedeur says, this could be crucial for the Browns.

Deion Sanders may not have found much success since joining Colorado, but he hangs his hat on building a strong culture, and that's what the Browns need. Of course, coaching teenagers is not the same as grown men making millions, but the principles are similar, and Monken might benefit from picking his brain about how to bring out the best in his son.

For too long, the Browns were a bunch of guys playing together, not a team. Stefanski offered the same P.R.-trained and empty answers every week, win, tie, or lose, with no adjustments, accountability, or actual consequences. That will not be tolerated in Monken's regime.

The Browns have been bottom-feeders for years, and it takes much more than just talent to flip that narrative. Winning starts in the offseason, and getting the players to buy in and care is a crucial first step for any head coach.

Whether Monken will be the right tactician or head coach to lead this team remains to be seen. However, it's already become crystal clear that he's a football junky who's obsessed with details, execution, and discipline, and that's exactly what the doctor ordered in Berea.