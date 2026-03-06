Rising Browns star reveals key difference between Todd Monken and Kevin Stefanski

Todd Monken hasn’t been the head coach of the Cleveland Browns for long, and he hasn’t even had the opportunity to coach the team in a practice yet. However, he’s already winning his players over with his personable approach and direct style as a head coach.

That was evident by some recent comments from Browns running back Quinshon Judkins. Appearing on the Downs 2 Business podcast, the talented running back was asked if he’s heard from his new head coach yet, and he immediately lit up. Judkins revealed that he has met Monken already, and admitted that his interactions with his new coach aren't what he thought they would’ve been, but in a good way.

The young running back brought up Cleveland’s former coach, Kevin Stefanski, to make his point. Judkins expressed that Stefanski was even-keeled and super quiet, so he was expecting something similar from Monken. However, he says he got the complete opposite, detailing how the Browns' current head coach joyfully demanded a hug from Judkins. That resulted in the running back referring to Monken as “a real players’ coach.”

Judkins wasn’t saying this to put down Stefanski, but it was evident Monken’s style is one that he appreciates, and is ready to play for. That difference between the two coaches has also been clear since Monken was hired by Cleveland. From his frankness and direct responses in press conferences to his viral interactions with Shedeur Sanders, Monken obviously has a different leadership style than Kevin Stefanski.

The question, though, is will that style lead the Browns to success. There’s reason to believe it will, because Judkins made sure to point out that Monken isn’t all hugs and laughs. In the same interview, after calling Monken a players’ coach, the running back explained how Cleveland’s new head coach has already effectively communicated what he wants from the team and how he plans to execute his vision for the franchise.

Judkins acknowledged that it’s important for a coach to be able to do that, so Monken is off to a great start. As the head coach continues to build his relationship with his new players, the Browns will keep building the roster, and it’ll eventually be time to get on the field and see what kind of team Todd Monken will coach.