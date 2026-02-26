Todd Monken shares hilarious story about growing relationship with Shedeur Sanders

Todd Monken has taken over as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, and that means answering a lot of questions about Shedeur Sanders. Monken knew that came with the gig, though. He admitted that in an interview with CBS Sports on Wednesday, making it clear that he was well aware of the young quarterback’s popularity.

Monken also revealed that he has already been spending time getting to know the young man behind the headlines. The first-time head coach said that Sanders has come in to see him and talk three different times since he’s been hired. Monken also shared that the quarterback even sent him a birthday gift, detailing the funny story of learning that it was from him.

The head coach explained that he received a package on his birthday, February 5, and initially assumed it was from his wife. He then saw that it was from Sanders, and opened it up to discover a porcelain horse head. Monken asked the quarterback what was the meaning of the gift, and Sanders replied, “I just really liked it; I got myself one.” The head coach responded, “Well, great; awesome,” and put the porcelain horse head up on display in his office.

Shedeur Sanders’ birthday gift to Todd Monken highlights the early stages of their relationship

Gifts aside, Monken and Sanders are clearly building a relationship, as they hope to lead the Browns to success. The head coach detailed that their early meetings have been a lot about what Sanders’ offseason schedule looks like and where they go from here.

While Monken appears to have an affinity for Sanders, he has made it clear that Cleveland’s QB1 spot is up for grabs. While he thinks Sanders is capable of being the team’s starting quarterback, he’s made it clear that the starting spot will have to be earned on the field. That’s an approach that the young quarterback has also spoken to, saying that he knows he has to go out on the field and prove he’s the guy to lead the team at quarterback.

excited about the playmaking ability Shedeur has shown pic.twitter.com/UKEPLLZdUK — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 25, 2026

While all of that will unfold in the offseason program, and ultimately training camp, Monken hasn’t been shy about complimenting Sanders. During a Wednesday press conference at the Combine, the head coach praised the quarterback’s elite play-making ability. He also admitted that he was surprised by Sanders’ mobility, saying that he has a knack and feel for how to get himself out of trouble and make plays with his legs.

Still, like most young players, Monken believes Sanders has a long way to go to be his best self, but the two are already working towards getting the quarterback there.