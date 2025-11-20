The Browns enter the '26 draft cycle with no position under a brighter spotlight than at quarterback.

With the offense showing flashes but lacking the type of week-to-week consistency that elevates relevant units, the front office must decide whether to take a big swing early, play the board on Day Two, or hunt value on Day Three.

Fortunately, the class offers distinct profiles at each stage of the draft: a polished operator ready for the keys on Day One, a rapidly ascending dual-threat whose traits pop on Day Two, and a developmental passer on Day Three with enough tools and leadership qualities to grow into something more.

For Cleveland, each option represents a different strategy -- but all three deserve a place on the radar.

Browns quarterback options on each day of 2026 NFL Draft

Day 1: Dante Moore, Oregon

Few passers in this class rival the raw physical ability Moore brings to the field. The Oregon signal-caller boasts one of the strongest arms in college football, capable of attacking all three levels with velocity and touch. He’s athletic enough to reset and extend pockets, and his ability to make high-degree throws on the move makes him a modern prototype.

But Moore’s evaluation is complicated. Scouts continue to express concern over his limited starting experience, a sticking point for front offices debating whether he’s worthy of a top-10 selection. And as of now, the expectation across the industry is that Moore could return to Eugene for another season.

Still, for a Cleveland team that has struggled to stabilize the position for decades, the idea of pairing this type of talent with an already elite defense is hard to ignore. Moore has the upside to elevate the weapons already in place -- Jerry Jeudy on the perimeter, Quinshon Judkins in the backfield, and a tight end group that has an intriguing young piece in Harold Fannin.

Day 2: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Sellers remains one of the best dual-threat playmakers in college football, but his season has been a roller coaster.

The highs are electric -- stretching defenses with a rare power-speed combination, vertical shots 55 yards into a bucket, and unlocking sections of the playbook unavailable to most quarterbacks.

But the lows reveal why he may slide out of round one.

As he progresses, Sellers has continued to make strides operating within structure. Winning between the ears before relying on his arm or legs will determine whether he becomes a long-term NFL starter or a developmental bet.

Timing throws, rhythm concepts, and consistent ball placement remain works in progress, but the raw traits are undeniable.

Day 3: Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Don’t let the draft projection fool you: Daniels is one of the more underrated passers in the class. Kansas’ rise from Big 12 afterthought to competitive force has been driven in part by Daniels’ maturity, experience, and leadership under Lance Leipold. He’s a dual-threat spark plug with plenty of arm strength, capable of elevating an offense when the supporting cast is steady.

He's undersized compared to prototypical evaluators’ tastes, but he brings the traits of an ideal day-three developmental QB: poised, battle-tested, and athletic enough to add QB power, counter, and sweep elements to the playbook. Realistically, he profiles as a high-end QB2 who pushes the depth chart and keeps the offense afloat when needed -- a valuable roster piece for a team trying to sustain competitiveness in the AFC.

