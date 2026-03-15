Browns quietly add defensive line help with former 49ers starter

The Browns have spent the majority of their resources in free agency on the offensive side of the ball, and for good reason. For all the fans who suffered through the maddening 2025 season, no one could be deluded into thinking the defense was the problem. There is no statistic more illustrative of this than the disparity between points allowed and yards allowed.

They allowed the 14th-fewest points in 2025, so roughly middle-of-the-pack, but the fourth-fewest yards. This screams: inept offense, defending short fields, and getting absolutely gassed after the offense's one-millionth three-and-out. Thank goodness Andrew Berry's actions this offseason indicate that he sees the picture clearly.

Despite the unit's strength, the Browns saw some defections from their defensive line with Shelby Harris and Sam Kamara likely moving on. They decided to make an outside addition to add depth behind incumbent starters Mason Graham and Maliek Collins in former San Francisco 49er Kalia Davis, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Browns' latest pickup is likely to be experienced depth

Davis was a 2022 sixth-round pick out of UCF. The 6-foot-2, 310-pound defensive tackle had suffered a torn ACL in his final collegiate season, leading to him missing the entirety of his rookie season as he rehabbed. He was only able to suit up for three games in 2023 before becoming a regular member of the defensive line rotation in 2024.

In 2025, he wound up starting 17 games for the 49ers' 11th-ranked run defense, although Pro Football Focus gave him, uh, less-than-ideal grades for his efforts. With a 39.8 overall grade, Davis ranked 129th out of 134 interior defensive linemen.

Davis appears to be more of a lane-clogger — his nine pressures (109/134) are somewhat disappointing considering his high snap count (491). For his career, he has 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a gnarly interception (off of Patrick Mahomes, no less).

For the Browns, it's easy to see the upside. They already have their expected starters on hand, and they'd like to have some experienced depth pieces to rotate in or take on some snaps in case of injury.

There seems to be a link between the Browns and the 49ers, as last offseason the Browns picked up a San Francisco castoff in Maliek Collins, who went on to have a career year. They say that history repeats itself — the Browns could only be so hopeful.