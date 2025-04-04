Browns radio host doubles down on Dak Prescott trade (and it’s worse than before)

It's a slow Friday afternoon when you see that now-infamous radio host Bruce Drennan has decided to crawl back to social media one week after sharing a ridiculous Dak Prescott to the Browns rumor.

Despite being debunked by several Dallas Cowboys beat reporters, and the package itself just sounding absurd to begin with given the financial implications of a swap for Prescott, Drennan has continued to double down on his horrible intel regarding a fake trade proposal from the Browns to land the Cowboys' franchise signal caller.

Drennan doubles down on ridiculous Prescott rumor

In another clip shared to social media one week after his absurd trade rumor sparked a frenzy for a few hours within Browns and Cowboys fandom, Drennan tells his audience that he remains convinced that this trade was, in fact, discussed between Dallas and Cleveland brass.

"I stand by the statement that I laid out on you last week - this could come about. Let me reiterate what I did hear originally in case you weren't with us last week. Dallas and Cleveland would make a deal: Cleveland would get Prescott, Dallas would get [Greg] Newsome and the 33rd pick, that's the first pick in the second round," said Drennan.

"If there's anything else involved in the deal, I don't know about that. I was not told about that, I was not informed about anything else. There could be, for all I know. It's not the second pick in the draft. The Browns would keep that."

Again, let's take a brief glance at the financial implications: Prescott carries a cap hit for next season to the tune of $87 million for Dallas if they traded him before June 1. After June 1, that number shrinks to $2 million, but the dead money on the Cowboys' books reaches $48 million from his contract alone.

Additionally, the Browns really cannot afford to take on another expensive quarterback right now. They've done almost all the finagling they can possibly do with Deshaun Watson's contract in order to allow them to build out rosters each year with him often unhealthy during his tenure with the team, and adding another huge contract to the books would just add more constraints on how they can construct a potentially winning team.

Given that Drennan continues to double down on this take, we're likely to keep hearing silly season rumors involving Prescott and the Browns. But, Cowboys beat reporters remain unconvinced of Drennans' purported sources in Cleveland's front office, so this just looks like more smoke ahead of the NFL draft and the 2025 season.

