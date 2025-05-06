The Cleveland Browns were involved in some of the most memorable moments from the 2025 NFL Draft, including the trade down from pick number two overall, the Dillon Gabriel selection, and ending the Shedeur Sanders slide in round five. With the draft more than a week behind us at this point, the Browns have released jersey numbers for their 2025 draft class.

Starting with number five overall pick Mason Graham, many wondered if center Ethan Pocic would be willing to give up his number 55 so Graham could wear his collegiate number. Additionally, Sanders is currently the third-highest selling rookie jersey behind the top two picks in Cam Ward and Travis Hunter, so many were intrigued to see what number he would select.

Browns release rookie jersey numbers following 2025 NFL Draft

Phase two of the offseason workout program includes on-field workouts for individual group instruction, along with the beginning of rookie minicamp on May 9. All the new draftees will take these numbers into their first appearance at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus at the end of the week.

Player Jersey Number Mason Graham 94 Carson Schwesinger 49 Quinshon Judkins 10 Harold Fannin Jr. 88 Dillon Gabriel 5 Dylan Sampson 22 Shedeur Sanders 12

The Browns also brought in numerous new players via trade or free agency for 2025. Here are their numbers along with some number changes, such as cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Read More: Diontae Johnson signing gives Browns something they desperately needed

Player Jersey Number Martin Emerson Jr. 1 DeAndre Carter 2 Kenny Pickett 8 Tony Brown II 11 Diontae Johnson 16 Jerome Baker 17 Nik Needham 25 Ander Szmyt 38 Julian Okwara 53 Cornelius Lucas 71 Teven Jenkins 74 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka 90 Maliek Collins 96

Following three seasons in Cleveland wearing the number 23, Emerson is moving to the single-digit number one going forward. On his Instagram, Emerson showed himself wearing the number one at every phase of his football career, signifying why he decided to make the change.

With new receiver/returner DeAndre Carter taking number two, Sanders doesn't look like he will don his college number unless they come to an arrangement before the season. Judkins will not get the chance to keep his number one with Emerson's choice to switch to his childhood number.

For new linebacker Jerome Baker, he will wear the number 17 for the second-straight season, which is what he wore during his time at Ohio State. He repped the number 55 during his six years with the Dolphins, but went back to his Buckeye roots when he joined Seattle last year.

It's worth noting that numbers are subject to change before the start of the 2025 season. As the team prepares for phase two of the offseason program, we get one step closer to another NFL season.

More Browns news and analysis