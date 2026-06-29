Browns reportedly have a plan for Grant Delpit's future

The Cleveland Browns' shocking decision to trade Myles Garrett fueled speculation about a potential fire sale. General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Todd Monken have dismissed that notion, but it's hard to dismiss anything after the team just traded its best player.

Notably, that that cast doubt on Grant Delpit's future with the organization. He was present at OTAs and minicamp but didn't participate in team drills, and he's about to enter the final year of his three-year, $36 million contract.

It now appears those concerns may have been overblown.

According to team insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns want to keep Delpit around for the long run and are planning to sign him to a contract extension before the start of the season.

"This is a matter of when they do an extension not if," Cabot said on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast. "They think very highly of him, they stuck by him through rupturing his Achilles as a rookie and you know, he’s played really, really good ball for them. And I still think he’s got plenty of years left in the tank, and I think they will reflect that. He will get paid, maybe even before the season, maybe before training camp."

Keeping Grant Delpit is a no-brainer for the Browns

Safeties aren't considered a premium position in today's game, so teams often see those veterans as expendable. The Browns kept Ronnie Hickman on a bargain deal and drafted Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, so there was a case to be made for letting Delpit go as well.

Then again, that would do more harm than good. Delpit's deal includes four void years, so the Browns would still be on the hook for some dead money this year (and next) if they were to execute a trade. And given the modest market for veteran safeties, the Browns probably wouldn't have been able to get much in return for Delpit's expiring contract.

Delpit is extremely valuable to Cleveland's defense, both in coverage and against the run. The Browns have a new defensive coordinator in town, and while Mike Rutenberg will add his own tweaks, keeping veterans like Delpit should help make for a smoother transition from the Jim Schwartz era.

Delpit is one of the longest-tenured players on the team, and those players are crucial when teams start moving in a younger direction. Veterans are well-liked and respected in the locker room, and while that doesn't always translate on the stat sheet, glue guys help keep everything together.

Making moves just for the sake of it is pretty much pointless. Delpit has shown no indications of wanting to leave Cleveland, and if that's the case, there's no reason to even consider letting him go.

Barring a shocking turn of events, Delpit will stay in Cleveland for years to come.