Browns' silence on Grant Delpit situation actually speaks volumes

Whenever a team moves on from its best player, fans and analysts are quick to jump to conclusions. That's why Todd Monken had to shut down the notion of the Cleveland Browns looking to tank after moving on from Myles Garrett.

However, moving on from Garrett all but proved that there were no untouchables in the locker room. As such, all veterans may now face questions about their future with the organization, especially those entering contract years.

That's why it only makes sense that the fans express their concerns about Grant Delpit. The veteran safety has been present at OTAs and minicamp but hasn't practiced, and with his deal expiring, he might be a clear-cut trade candidate.

Notably, defensive pass coordinator Ephraim Banda addressed Delpit's situation. While he tried to downplay it, the lack of a direct response about his future with the team didn't do much to ease concerns.

Grant Delpit might hold out without a new deal

"Browns defensive pass game coordinator Ephraim Banda said he won’t comment on the nature of injuries when asked about S Grant Delpit not practicing in OTAs + minicamp but added that his communication this offseason has been 'phenomenal,'" reported ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.

The Browns kept RFA Ronnie Hickman and drafted a potential star in the second round. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren should get as many reps as he can handle, though he will also likely play a lot of big nickel.

Delpit, a fellow former second-rounder, has been instrumental for the Browns since they took him in the 2020 NFL Draft. So far, he's made 78 appearances, registering 451 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 21 pass breakups, and seven picks. He has also been a steady contributor against the run, and if someone has to be the odd man out and ride the bench, that should be Hickman.

That said, we've seen this story way too many times in the past. Veterans use this time of the offseason to push teams for a new deal, and while it works out more often than not, safeties aren't necessarily considered a premium position.

Ironically, that would be another reason not to trade Delpit. As great a player as he is, the chances of landing a valuable return for a safety on an expiring deal are pretty close to zero, even for a savvy deal-maker like Andrew Berry.

Delpit is just 27 years old, so he still fits this team's timeline. He might have doubts about the direction of the organization after the Garrrett trade, or he might just want to get paid. Hell, he might even be hurt, though it feels like the team would've just come clean about that if there was nothing to be worried about.

Whatever the case, Delpit is a valuable member of the defense and one of the few veteran leaders left on the team. This is the ugly side of football -- a business first and foremost --, and this will be a situation to keep a close eye on.