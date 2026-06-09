Browns veteran is on borrowed time after Myles Garrett's departure

The Cleveland Browns made a franchise-changing and league-rocking move when they traded Myles Garrett. The situation had run its course, and judging by Browns players, it wasn't much of a surprise or a tragedy.

However, moving on from your best player often signals a major roster overhaul. Todd Monken shut down any notions of tanking, and the Browns emphasized getting Jared Verse to replace Garrett, so that might not necessarily be their plan.

That said, some aging players may no longer fit this team's timeline. And with a young defense, a new defensive coordinator, and the team transitioning toward a new era, no one might be untouchable. According to The Athletic's Zac Jackson, that might signal the end of the line for Grant Delpit in Cleveland:

"But both Ward and safety Grant Delpit stayed away from the voluntary part of the offseason program, and Delpit is entering the final season of his current contract," wrote Jackson. "...What does the team’s direction mean for the futures of Ward and Delpit? No clues will come from on-field activity during minicamp, but both Ward and Delpit should publicly address the team’s direction."

Grant Delpit might be on his way out of Cleveland

Ward has already made it clear that he wants to stay in Cleveland, regardless of whether Garrett leaves or the team struggles this season. He's survived multiple trade deadlines, and as the defense's veteran leader, he might be safe.

As for Delpit, things might be a bit trickier. The Browns have a brand-new toy in Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a hybrid safety that could give defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg a versatile weapon against the pass and the run, similar to what the Seattle Seahawks got with Nick Emmanwori.

The Browns kept Ronnie Hickman in town this offseason, but there's still no word on an extension for Delpit. He's just 27 years old, so he definitely fits this team's timeline, but Spotrac projects his next deal to be for four years and $36 million, and the Browns may not want to commit that type of money to a safety, much less with a suitable replacement in town.

Of course, that doesn't mean that they will move him right away or that he won't make the 53-man roster. He's more than likely to start the season in Cleveland, but he should be one of the most prominent trade candidates, regardless of how the Browns fare in the first year of the Todd Monken era.

Delpit is a solid player, and he's honored his contract more often than not, but that's just the way it goes in this line of business. The Browns are building for the future, and that means someone has to be the odd man out. Barring a shocking turn of events, that could be the former second-round pick.