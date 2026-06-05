Myles Garrett trade raises an uncomfortable Denzel Ward question

The Cleveland Browns just did the unthinkable. Yes, there were warning signs along the way, but it still always seemed like Myles Garrett was truly untouchable. Now, he's wearing Los Angeles Rams colors, so that clearly wasn't the case.

That's why it's hard to believe anyone will be safe in Cleveland, especially the older players. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler already shut down the notion of a fire sale, even saying that Denzel Ward was off limits.

That might be true now, but the same was said about Garrett. If the Browns just traded the best defensive player in the NFL, who's to say they won't change their mind on another veteran star like Ward?

Even if they don't want to move him, there actually might be a case to do it.

Denzel Ward may no longer be as untouchable as Browns fans think

Let's get the cat out of the bag first — the Browns didn't want to trade Myles Garrett. He had a no-trade clause, and the fact that they're saying this isn't a fire sale only shows that he wanted to leave.

It was also the right time to trade Garrett, given the team's recent youth movement. But if this was a matter of recognizing the team's timeline and window, then Ward should be expendable as well.

Ward is signed through the 2027 season, carrying cap hits of $30.8 million this season and $30 million next year. He'll be 30 by the time he's scheduled to hit free agency, and the Browns would save $17.4 million in cap space by trading him this summer, according to Over The Cap.

From a pure football standpoint, there's no logical reason to move on from Ward. He's still one of the best cornerbacks in the game, hasn't lost a step, and is one of the defense's leaders and best communicators. Perhaps more importantly, he's never hinted at discomfort in Cleveland. He wants to help build something special there.

Keeping Ward on the team would all but confirm that Garrett forced his way out of Cleveland. Otherwise, why wouldn't the Browns double down on their current long-term timeline and get as much draft capital possible for another star veteran?

General manager Andrew Berry has already shown he's willing to reconsider a player's untouchable status if the return is strong enough. The Rams insisted and kept working the phones until Berry got the type of return he wanted, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see that happen again with Ward.

With all due respect to Ward, he isn't Myles Garrett. Teams may not spend months trying to get the Browns to trade him. Still, given how this team has operated recently, fans have no choice but to expect the unexpected.