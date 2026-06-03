Todd Monken may have just revealed his true feelings on the Myles Garrett trade

Two days after the Cleveland Browns made the franchise-altering decision to trade Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, the team’s new-look roster full of first- and second-year players returned to the practice field.

There’s been a lot of talk about a new era of Browns football since the team hired Todd Monken as its head coach back in January, but GM Andrew Berry sent that notion into hyperdrive on June 1.

Browns fans and veteran players alike are currently going through it. Fully grasping the surprising trade of one of the best defensive players in NFL history is impossible over barely 48 hours. After Wednesday’s OTA practice, which featured new edge defender Jared Verse in his familiar No. 8 jersey, Browns defensive end Alex Wright discussed the shocking nature of the trade and admitted that the whole situation was “sad” and “messed up.”

The one man who appears to be having no problem moving forward? That would be Monken, who all but declined to comment on his best and most influential player getting abruptly traded.

“I don’t think there’s any reason for me to comment,” Monken told reporters. “I thought that (GM Andrew Berry) addressed it yesterday and we’re excited to have Jared here. I don’t think there’s anything more that needs to be said. We’re excited about Jared for our team now, and the picks for the future.”

Monken was given a chance to expound on that answer later in his presser. Did he feel the need to address the team on the Garrett trade?

“Andrew addressed the team yesterday,” Monken deadpanned.

What was that message?

“The message was that the opportunity came about for us to acquire Jared Verse and some future capital.”

Todd Monken sounded like a coach relieved to turn the page

For full disclosure, I wasn’t at the Browns’ practice in person. I was watching the live feed of his press conference from home. But it was impossible not to notice Monken’s overall demeanor. He opened with a joke. He spoke with a pace and vigor that felt different than his previous sessions with the media.

This is just one writer’s opinion and observation — but Monken looked and sounded like a man who just had a giant weight lifted off his shoulders.

The whole Garrett situation was and continues to be incredibly awkward. Garrett made his allegiance to Jim Schwartz well known toward the end of the 2025 season, and admitted to being upset with the team’s decision to go with Monken instead.

Garrett remaining away from the facility for voluntary workouts this spring aligned with his approach over the past few seasons, but the one Myles Garrett question that Monken seemed happy to answer over the last two months was that he hadn’t yet met his star player in person or on the phone. Their only communication, as far as we know, was via text.

For a player like Garrett, who has insisted in recent years that individual accomplishments matter less to him than winning, his apparent disinterest in giving the Browns’ new head coach a sliver of his time was never a good look. Garrett showed his face at Cavaliers playoff games but couldn’t pop into the team facility to shake Monken’s hand? It’s no wonder that Monken’s comments on Wednesday had undertones of relief.

Monken did acknowledge Garrett’s greatness during Wednesday’s presser, but clearly was eager to move on to the next topic. He was much more excited to talk about Verse, and the way he worded some of those responses included some subtle breadcrumbs to his true feelings.

“His willingness to get here,” Monken said of Verse, “be here this morning to get into meetings, and be on the practice field says a lot about him.”

Later, Monken was asked about Verse’s attitude toward the trade when he first arrived in Berea late Tuesday night.

"Oh, he was jacked,” Monken said. “He was fired up. I mean, who doesn’t want to be wanted? And we wanted him. That’s the way it is.”

We’re only midway through one of the wildest weeks in franchise history, and Monken’s perspective on Garrett’s stamp on the franchise is much different than a good portion of the Browns’ locker room and coaching staff.

But just like seeing a player go down with a brutal injury, only for the ball to be snapped and the game to continue moments later, this is the NFL. The Browns have no choice but to move forward, and in this very uncomfortable situation, Monken feels like the perfect person to stand on that front line.