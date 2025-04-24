Browns reportedly open to moving two key defenders ahead of NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns' defense from 2024 looked a whole lot different than their defense from 2023. They were on the field a ton more than they should have been, and as a result, they were a step slow at the tail end of many games where they'd usually lock things down in the secondary on the backs of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and MJ Emerson.

But, Cleveland seems willing and ready to turn yet another page as the NFL draft kicks off this evening. And, that'll likely involve moving on from key players as a means of both saving cap space and drafting players to replace them.

Of course, when you have veterans on your team like Newsome and Ogbo Okoronkwo, you try not to have to move off of them at all - especially ahead of the draft, when it'd be huge for them to stick around and act as vets to those incoming rookies.

However, it seems like the Browns have other plans, with FOX Sports NFL analyst Jordan Schultz reporting that the team is shopping both Newsome and Okoronkwo ahead of the draft.

Browns might be trading two key defenders before draft

Schultz reported the news just hours before the draft is set to kick off, and it clearly shows that Cleveland likely leaning towards keeping their top pick, drafting Hunter, and replacing Newsome's snaps with him to begin the year.

The team is probably looking to snag extra picks this year despite having some major draft capital to work with. They already have two picks in the 3rd round, and they essentially control the board on Day 3 with six picks total. They can add very meaningful depth with those picks alone, so trying to net even more compensation for these defenders means they're really seeking to rebuild their trenches through this draft.

It has been said that this year's draft is best utilized to do just that, so Cleveland angling for extra Day 2 or 3 picks makes sense. Couple that with the fact that this draft is also chock full of potential starting or "plus" starting talent at EDGE, and it's clear why the team is willing to part with key starters in Newsome and Okoronkwo.

A final note: the first round feels like it's shaping up to be a wild one. Fans shouldn't be surprised to see Cleveland use one or both of these players to get back into the 1st round in order to snag a quarterback of their choosing.

