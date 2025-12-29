Browns responded to the Ravens’ backhanded ‘thank you’ in the most savage way

The fate of the AFC North rested on the shoulders of the Cleveland Browns, which is insane to think of considering they had just three wins entering Sunday. But if they were to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they would have been crowned AFC North champions. If the Browns pulled off the upset, they would help keep the Baltimore Ravens in the playoff hunt, setting up a head-to-head matchup for the AFC North crown.

The Browns picked up a huge statement win on Sunday at the expense of the Steelers, defeating them 13-6. The Steelers attempted to tie the game up late, entering the red zone, but the Browns defense shut them out.

After the game, the Ravens' social media team sent out a thank-you message to the Browns. The message was complete with safety Kyle Hamilton doing the Shedeur Sanders "watch" celebration.

The Browns' social media team sent out a response, letting the Ravens know, "don't think we did this for you."

don't think we did this for you 😒 https://t.co/0T2doJI1o5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2025

Browns shut down grateful Ravens for keeping playoff hopes alive

The Browns social media team let that of the Ravens know that they won that game not to help give them a chance to sneak into the playoffs. Rather, they did it as a Browns win.

That is exactly what Denzel Ward said during a post game interview with NFL Network's Bridget Condon. He wasn't focused on helping the Ravens, he was focused on getting the win for the Browns.

"We did what we were supposed to do. It's a Browns win. Browns win," said Ward.

Ward played a significant role in the victory, as the Steelers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeted him on the final three plays of the game. Predictably, Rodgers had three consecutive incompletions when targeting the Browns' star corner.

It was also a big day for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sure, he did have some bad plays, such as his two interceptions, but he did complete 17-of-23 pass attempts for 186 yards and a touchdown. Again, not the perfect game, but did enough to help Cleveland pick up the win.

The Browns will look to carry this momentum into their season finale next week against the Cincinnati Bengals. As for the Steelers vs. Ravens game, let's just say the Browns fanbase won't be too interested in that one.