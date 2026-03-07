Browns restructure Denzel Ward’s contract (just not how fans expected)

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to restructure the contract of Deshaun Watson was a move that Cleveland Browns fans saw coming. His NFL-leading $80.7 million cap hit had to be addressed, and the salary conversion announced Friday freed up around $36 million in space ahead of the start of free agency.

The Browns had an obvious opportunity to push that savings number closer to $50 million. Cornerback Denzel Ward held the team’s second-highest 2026 cap charge at $32.9 million. Cleveland could’ve carved out another $14 million by restructuring the contract in a similar fashion to Watson’s.

General manager Andrew Berry and company did address Ward’s cap number, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, but definitely not in the way that fans were expecting.

Per Wilson, the Browns are converting Ward’s $2.5 million 2026 league-year roster bonus into a signing bonus for some modest cap savings. According to Spotrac, the move saves the Browns around $2 million in cap space. Cleveland is also adding an extra dummy year to the contract, creating voidable years in 2029 and 2030.

#Browns Denzel Ward restructure: Converted $2.5M 2026 league year roster bonus to signing bonus for salary cap purposes, added 2030 voidable year.

2026: $16.9M base salary, $30.893M salary cap figure

2027: $17.4M base salary, $29.664M salary cap figure

2028:, 2029, 2030 voidable… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 7, 2026

The Browns are leaving cap space on the table with Denzel Ward’s reported restructure

This could be the first of multiple moves regarding Ward’s contract, as the Browns haven’t yet touched his base salary.

Per Over the Cap, a simple conversion would net Cleveland about $12.5 million in additional cap savings if they decide to pull that lever. For now, his 2026 cap number stands at $30.8 million.

Cleveland is now cap compliant with the NFL’s legal tampering window set to open on Monday afternoon, but unless a subsequent move is coming, it could enter free agency with far less ammo than fans were counting on. As of Saturday morning, the Browns were between $15 million and $16 million under the cap.

Fans will just have to wait and see what other tricks Berry has up his sleeve.