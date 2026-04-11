The Cleveland Browns chose a bad time to have multiple first-round picks. The 2026 NFL Draft isn't the flashiest or most stacked by any means, and even though multiple wide receivers are expected to be selected in the first round, all of them come with question marks.

That's especially true of Jordyn Tyson. The Arizona State star is probably the most physically gifted wide receiver prospect in this class, but he's struggled with multiple injuries and may not be durable enough to be worth the No. 6 overall pick.

As if his injury concerns weren't a big-enough red flag, Ben Solak's latest player comp should be more than enough to scare the Browns away. Per the ESPN analyst, his game shows shades of Jerry Jeudy.

"Tyson (Arizona State) uses his quickness to separate and has the speed and YAC ability to be an uncoverable receiver against man coverage. Like Jeudy, he can be too complex in his releases and struggle with physicality through the route. But a healthy Tyson can be both a big-play threat and high-volume receiver in the league," Solak wrote.

Jordyn Tyson pro comparison raises red flags the Browns can’t ignore

Of all the players in the history of the NFL, of course it had to be Jeudy. That comp makes sense, and it's impossible to unsee it. While Tyson is bigger, Jeudy showcased the same promising yards-after-catch ability at Alabama, and we've all seen how it translated to the pros. He has averaged 4.3 and 3.3 yards after catch over the past couple of seasons.

Assuming that Tyson can stay healthy, the Browns shouldn't want players with redundant skill sets. They need players who not only fit head coach Todd Monken's vision but complement each other on the field.

Of course, Jerry Jeudy shouldn't deter the Browns from taking any player, especially someone who could be his natural replacement (as well as an upgrade). Still, it's not like they don't have other options to consider with both of their first-round picks, or even with their second-round selection.

Underwhelming as this may be, this class is full of borderline No. 1 wide receivers or potential WR2s. The Browns haven't developed a star wideout since prime Josh Gordon, and they're not in a position to take risks on guys who can't stay on the field or deal with physical defensive backs.

Tyson may turn out to be a star — he certainly has the traits and the talent to outplay his draft stock. But after so many bad beats and unfortunate events, the Browns will probably be better off leaving the gambles to someone else. In the meantime, they have to find a true playmaker to take the WR1 label off Jerry Jeudy.