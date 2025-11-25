Browns' historic feat in Week 12 should have fans bursting with optimism

Week 12 was a drought-ending week for the Cleveland Browns. With their win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns won in a Pacific Standard Time zone for the first time since 2012 and ended a 13-game road losing streak. Additionally, Shedeur Sanders was the first Cleveland quarterback to get a win in his first career start, after 17 other quarterbacks were unsuccessful. Sanders also completed two passes for gains over 50 yards — the Browns hadn't had one pass over 50 yards in 15 games prior to Sunday.

Beyond snapping all those abysmal streaks, the game was historic for Cleveland because of another feat they accomplished. ESPN analyst Ben Solak recently pointed out how “Browns rookies accounted for 100% of the team's passing yards, 100% of its rushing yards (114%, actually) and 75% of its receiving yards.” That has only happened once before, since the 1970 merger, and it was by the 1974 Chargers. As Solak explained, the draft had 17 rounds then, as opposed to seven now.

This emergence of talented Browns rookies is a sign that change could be right around the corner.

Browns rookies' dominance has given Cleveland a strong foundation to build on

The rookies responsible for that historic feat are quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 209 passing yards and a touchdown, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, who combined for 129 total yards and three touchdowns on 25 touches, wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who caught two passes for 58 yards, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who had four catches for 40 yards.

While what they did on Sunday was great, Cleveland’s most promising rookies may be on the defensive side of the ball. Carson Schwesinger, seemingly a lock for Defensive Rookie of the Year, had 11 tackles, and the first pick of this rookie class, Mason Graham, had another dominant game on the interior of the defensive line. Cleveland also got a 44-yard punt return for rookie receiver Gage Larvadain.

It’s not an overreaction to say this rookie class has the potential to be a franchise-altering group for the Browns. They have already established themselves as impact players, and it’s just the start. If Sanders can prove to be a quarterback worth building around, this group could lift the franchise to heights it’s been trying to reach since it returned.