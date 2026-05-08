Browns seemingly rule out adding controversial QB prospect in supplemental draft

The Cleveland Browns have a packed house in the quarterback room, as veteran Deshaun Watson is fending off challenges from three young quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and rookie Taylen Green.

Sorsby, who transferred to Texas Tech for the 2026 season, is currently checking into a residential treatment program after reports emerged that connected him with gambling activity that could put his eligibility with the NCAA in jeopardy. Rather than waiting around, Sorsby could enter the 2026 supplemental draft.

A Browns team with no locked-in quarterback for the future may try to roll the dice on him if they are that underwhelmed by the arms they have now, but some insider reports seem to insist that Cleveland is not going to be a major bidder in a hypothetical Sorsby sweepstakes.

While there will be some interest in Sorsby if he goes into the supplemental draft, Adam Schefter is reporting that the Browns will all but assuredly sit this one out, choosing instead to focus on what they have with Watson and Sanders at the tip of their proverbial spear.

Adam Schefter says Browns unlikely to take Brendan Sorsby in supplemental draft

Had Sorsby declared for the 2026 Draft, there is a very strong possibility that he would be the No. 3 quarterback off the board behind locked-in No. 1 selection Fernando Mendoza and secondary gunslinger Ty Simpson. As such, Sorsby may fetch somewhere between a second-round and fourth-round pick in the draft.

In his last season with Cincinnati before transferring to Texas Tech, Sorsby led the Bearcats to a 7-6 record while throwing 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions. The explosive arm and playmaking out of structure both suggest that Sorsby will have a career in the pros.

There are two problems that would come with picking Sorsby. First, the Browns are seemingly clearing the deck to select a quarterback in 2027, and adding Sorsby to a quarterback room that already has Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Taylen Green in addition to this pick could be very chaotic.

Second, there's a non-zero chance that Sorsby is handed an NFL suspension, which could limit the amount of time he spends in camp and the overall developmental upside he would bring to the table.

Sorsby is likely going to end up in the pros somehow, but his exact path remains unclear. Unless the Browns napalm their quarterback room on a whim to accommodate him and swear off the 2027 class, Sorsby's return to Ohio may not come to fruition.