Browns select electric receiver in First Round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
By Britt Gerken
After having the 3rd overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft just a week ago, the Cleveland Browns are now slated to pick 8th in the upcoming draft. While the Browns may want to select a quarterback, such as Cam Ward or Sheduer Sanders, those prospects will likely be gone by the time the Browns select. and it doesn't appear to be a deep quarterback class.
Luckily for the Browns, this draft has several players that could slide right in an be an instant impact player. In the scenario that the quarterbacks are gone, the Browns will need to decide if they want to select a top tackle prospect or an elite wide receiver.
The player that the Browns should select is standout wide receiver Luther Burden III from Missouri.
Burden is a 5'11'' prospect that weighs 208 pounds. He has been very productive during his college career. His numbers this year have been hampered by injuries to the quarterback position. However when the quarterbacks are able to get him the ball, he is a big play waiting to happen.
In each of his last three games, Burden has a catch for over 25 yards. Another appealing factor for the Browns is that Burden will only be 21 at the time of the draft, fitting perfectly into the age guardrails that Andrew Berry often uses.
Burden is projected to be one of the most electric wide receivers entering the NFL this year. He has often been compared to players like Deebo Samuel and Percy Harvin. Burden is projected to be a slot player but has the ability to win quickly or down the field, where he shows tremendous tracking ability.
His shiftiness is another extremely enticing characteristic. Time and time again he has shown the ability to make the first man miss, which might prove to head coach Kevin Stefanski that he is the perfect gadget player for the offense. Stefanski has tried to fit other players into the role, such as Elijah Moore running end around and having Jerry Jeudy line up in the backfield, but Burden would be the most natural fit and could cause chaos for the opposing defense.
After the failed attempt to modernize their offense this past offseason, Burden might be the perfect wide receiver to help unlock the offense's potential next year. The trio of Cedric Tillman, Jeudy, and Burden paired with tight end David Njoku would help set any quarterback the Browns play for success.