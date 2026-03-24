Browns should not let hot local product leave Ohio in 2026 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns may be in the market for a tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft despite the emergence of Harold Fannin Jr., as the loss of David Njoku has created another hole for a team that is already fairly thin as far as pass-catchers go.

The Browns have usually been very good about picking from the local ranks and adding Ohio State players to their roster, and they may get the chance to add another offensive Buckeyes player to their team on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft if the board shakes out this way.

Klare is the type of player who could be a contributor on offense right away, and the proper coaching could take him from a good prospect to a great player.

Browns may need to pick Ohio State TE Max Klare in NFL Draft

Klare was a breakout star at Purdue who saw his production dip after he transferred to Ohio State. This is likely the byproduct of playing on a team that was throwing to Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate as much as possible and not a reflection on his overall ability.

The toughest sell for Cleveland will be the pairing with Fannin. While Klare is a better blocker than Fannin, he will still be considered a below-average blocker by pro standards. Will Todd Monken be willing to devote a big chunk of his offense to both of these players at the same time?

The receiving upside is what will sell him to professional teams. Not only does he have solid raw speed, but his ability to catch anything thrown in the same zip code speaks to his overall athletic ability. Klare will be able to break open on seam routes down the middle of the field on Day 1.

Monken built some of the league's most successful passing games in his time with the Baltimore Ravens, and his ability to get the most out of both Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in formations with both of them on the field at the same time suggests that he could make Fannin and Klare work together.

The Browns have historically done well to make sure that they poach Columbus for some of their best available talent. Even if they pass on talents like Carnell Tate and Caleb Downs early in the Draft, they could snag someone like Klare with some of their later selections.